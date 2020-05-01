Christopher Stokes faces life in prison if convicted of the April 28 killings

Wisc. Man Charged with Killing 5 Relatives Allegedly Told Police, 'I Just Massacred My Whole Family'

A Milwaukee man charged with killing five relatives with a shotgun allegedly called 911 twice after the murders — telling dispatchers during the first call, "Uh, I just massacred my whole family."

According to the criminal complaint against Christopher Stokes, the 43-year-old man allegedly admitted, during the second call, that he had "killed my whole family ... with my Mossberg."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On the evening of April 28, police raced to the Milwaukee address Stokes provided, where they found him outside, sitting on the front steps.

Officers asked Stokes if he had heard gunshots, according to the criminal complaint, which was obtained by PEOPLE.

Stokes allegedly replied, "Yeah, I didn't hear them, I did them."

RELATED: Wisconsin Woman, 4 Teens Found Slain in Home

Image zoom Milwaukee County Jail/AP/Shutterstock

Inside, in a second-floor bedroom, police found four lifeless bodies, as well as Stokes' Mossberg shotgun.

One of the victims was found dead in the living room.

Investigators have identified the victims of the quintuple homicide as Demetrius Thomas, 14; Tera Agee, 16; Lakeitha Stokes, 17; Marcus Stokes, 19; and Teresa Thomas, 41.

It was unclear exactly how the suspect and victims were related.

The complaint mentions no motive, but alleges a box of shotgun shells was recovered from the home. A dozen spent shell casings were also collected as evidence.

Stokes was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

He is being held without bond, and has yet to plead to the six charges against him.

Information on Stokes' attorney was unavailable Friday.

If convicted of the charges, Stokes faces a potential life sentence.