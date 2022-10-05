Wisconsin Man Arrested and Charged With Killing Transgender Woman 

A Wisconsin man is accused of killing a transgender woman he met at a gas station.

Clayton Hubbird, 31, is charged with first degree reckless homicide in the killing of Regina Allen, who was known as Mya, on Aug. 29.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Allen was able to call 911 and speak to an officer and give a description of the shooter before she died.

"The victim told [the officer] that she had been shot by a white male, approximately 30 years of age with brown hair," the complaint states. "She further indicated that the shooter drove a black Tahoe that had a child seat in the back."

Allen, 35, told the responding officer that she met the shooter at a gas station and that he picked her up in the black Tahoe down the block.

"The victim was unable to provide more information regarding the shooter and was taken to the hospital," the complaint states.

She later died from her injuries.

A witness told police that he witnessed the incident outside Allen's apartment complex.

According to the complaint, he alleged that he saw Allen get out of the Tahoe and walk towards her apartment complex.

"[The witness] stated that the victim walked towards the grassy area near the sidewalk, where the victim appeared to turn back in the direction of the SUV," according to the complaint. "[The witness] states that he thinks the SUV passenger side window was down. [The witness] states that the victim made a loud statement towards the SUV and appeared to be in an argument with the driver of the SUV."

The witness said he heard a gunshot and Allen "scream out, 'I'm shot,'" and the shooter drove off "at a normal rate of speed."

He said Allen was on the ground and calling 911 when he arrived to help.

Police said surveillance video and the license plate allegedly link Hubbird to the slaying.

Hubbird is being held on a $250,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

His attorney could not be reached for comment.