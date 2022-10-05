Wisconsin Man Arrested and Charged With Killing Transgender Woman 

The witness heard a gunshot and Regina Allen “scream out, ‘I’m shot’”

By Christine Pelisek
Published on October 5, 2022 03:20 PM
Regina “Mya” Allen; Clayton Hubbird
Regina Allen: Clayton Hubbird. Photo: Regina Allen Facebook; Wisconsin Department of Justice

A Wisconsin man is accused of killing a transgender woman he met at a gas station.

Clayton Hubbird, 31, is charged with first degree reckless homicide in the killing of Regina Allen, who was known as Mya, on Aug. 29.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Allen was able to call 911 and speak to an officer and give a description of the shooter before she died.

"The victim told [the officer] that she had been shot by a white male, approximately 30 years of age with brown hair," the complaint states. "She further indicated that the shooter drove a black Tahoe that had a child seat in the back."

Allen, 35, told the responding officer that she met the shooter at a gas station and that he picked her up in the black Tahoe down the block.

"The victim was unable to provide more information regarding the shooter and was taken to the hospital," the complaint states.

She later died from her injuries.

A witness told police that he witnessed the incident outside Allen's apartment complex.

According to the complaint, he alleged that he saw Allen get out of the Tahoe and walk towards her apartment complex.

"[The witness] stated that the victim walked towards the grassy area near the sidewalk, where the victim appeared to turn back in the direction of the SUV," according to the complaint. "[The witness] states that he thinks the SUV passenger side window was down. [The witness] states that the victim made a loud statement towards the SUV and appeared to be in an argument with the driver of the SUV."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The witness said he heard a gunshot and Allen "scream out, 'I'm shot,'" and the shooter drove off "at a normal rate of speed."

He said Allen was on the ground and calling 911 when he arrived to help.

Police said surveillance video and the license plate allegedly link Hubbird to the slaying.

Hubbird is being held on a $250,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

His attorney could not be reached for comment.

Related Articles
Nicolas Elizalde
'I Felt Him Leave:' Penn. Mom Held Dying Son After He Was Fatally Shot Leaving Football Practice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pCm9QVl_EU Half Ounce - LIVING IN HELL (Official Video) 2,160 views Oct 14, 2021 Official Video by Half Ounce - LIVING IN HELL © 2021 Wrongkind Records / Half Ounce http://vevo.ly/vAFHMA
L.A. Rapper Half Ounce Shot Dead While on the Phone with His Pregnant Wife, Suspect at Large
bull rider Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen aka Ouncie Mitchell
Professional Bull Rider Ouncie Mitchell Dead at 27 After Girlfriend Allegedly Shot Him After Event
Booking photo for Melanie Biggins, from the Jackson County Detention Center.(Jackson County Detention Center)
Missouri Woman Charged with Husband's Murder After Claiming an Intruder Broke In and Shot Him
Eliza Fletcher
Video Appears to Show Suspect in Death of Tenn. Teacher Eliza Fletcher Cleaning SUV Hours After Abduction
margarita brooks
Texas Police Officer Accidentally Killed Woman While Trying to Shoot at Dog
Trinity Littlejohn, Aliyah Littlejohn, Kyren Littlejohn
3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide
Anthony Garland
Ind. Lyft Driver Who Was the 'Best Dad' Allegedly Killed by Passenger Who Then Drove SUV to Family Function
Ke'yari Redding
Wis. Girl Will Likely Be Paralyzed After Uncle Allegedly Fires into Her Home, Striking Her
Tonika Miller
Mom Charged with Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect After Allegedly Leaving Kids for a Tryst that Turned Deadly
Eric Sands, Danica Aiken
Man Kills Ex-Girlfriend and Her New Boyfriend Before Turning Gun on Himself in Double Murder-Suicide
Pamela Martinez - Grandma
Ariz. Grandmother Snapped Photo of Alleged Murderer Before She Was Killed: 'She Solved Her Own Homicide'
Mishael "MJ" James Auman
N.C. Woman Who Told Police Her Firefighter Husband Died by Suicide Is Charged with Murder
Kimberly Ortiz Zayas and Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz best friends killed in Pennsylvania.
Penn. Dad Faces Triple-Murder Charge In Connection with Killings of Girlfriend and Her Pregnant Friend
Dale Daniel Spidle
Fla. Woman and Infant Nephew Beaten to Death, Neighbors Say Suspect Complained About Baby Crying
Miguel Angel Moreno
Texas Man Charged with Murder After Authorities ID Woman's Body Found in Box