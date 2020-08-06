Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre were found murdered in a ditch at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum on April 2

Wisc. Doctor and Husband Allegedly Killed by 2 Teens: ‘They Both Gave So Much’

Nearly four months after Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre, were found murdered at the University of Wisconsin, the people who knew them are still reeling from their untimely deaths.

“They both gave so much to the community and were taken too soon," Richard Kilmer, 68, a friend and 20-year patient of Potter’s, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "It’s such a terrible waste of these beautiful people.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Potter and Carre were found murdered in a ditch at the Madison campus' Arboretum on April 2.

Carre, 57, an educational consultant, was found in his underwear. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Potter, 52, a family medicine physician at the Wingra Family Medical Center (run by the UW-Madison Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and Access Community Health Centers), was found wearing her pajamas. She was still alive, but she died at the hospital.

Their daughter's teen boyfriend, Khari Sanford, and his friend Ali'jah Larrue, have been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. They face life in prison if convicted.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the criminal complaint against Sanford, 19. In it, investigators allege that greed motivated Sanford and Larrue, 18, to first burglarize the couple before kidnapping and executing them.

According to the complaint, Sanford learned from his girlfriend that her parents were “rich” and had thousands of dollars in cash.

For more on the murders of Beth Potter and Robin Carre, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

In the days leading up to the couple's death, they had rented an Airbnb for their daughter and Sanford to quarantine in together. Potter and Carre were, reportedly, concerned about the teens' lack of social distancing measures.

They even gave the young couple keys to the family's minivan.

Image zoom Ali'jah Larrue and Khari Sanford Dane County Sheriff's Office

Now, as friends and family mourn the loving couple, authorities have pledged to help seek justice.

“It was calculated, coldblooded, and senseless,” Wisconsin Police Chief Kristen Roman told reporters. “We will continue to do all we can to bring justice to Robin and Beth, their family, and their loved ones.”

Larrue's lawyer, Michael Covey, tells PEOPLE, “Ali'Jah Larue did not have any kind of knowledge, in any way, shape or form, that there was going to be a shooting or a homicide. He was absolutely in the vicinity of the shooting when it occurred, but by that time he was not in control of what was going on.”

Sanford’s attorney Andrew Martinez, says, “The fact that the state charged a person with a crime or that a judge bound the case over for trial following a preliminary hearing doesn't mean that the case won't later be dismissed or that the defendant won't be acquitted at trial.