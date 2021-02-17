Gia Buccieri Martin was “a feisty, fierce Italian with an amazing smile, a big heart, a contagious laugh," a loved one wrote on GoFundMe

Wis. Mom Who Was in 'Really Good Spirits' Vanished Last Month, and Was Just Found Dead

A 39-year-old Wisconsin mom who went missing in January was found dead on Valentine's Day as police hunt for her killer.

Gia Buccieri Martin of Kenosha was last seen on Jan. 25 near the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, wearing red pajama pants and a black hoodie, according to a Missing Person flyer sent out by her family and friends.

She was reported missing on Jan. 26, the Kenosha Police Department says in a release.

"There was little information to act on, but officers began a search for Ms. Martin the same day," police say in the release.

On Jan. 27, the Kenosha Police detective bureau opened an investigation, which "did not produce any explanation to the whereabouts of Ms. Martin."

On February 14, 2021, Martin was found dead.

Police have not released details about how she was killed or where her remains were found.

As detectives continue to investigate, Martin's family and friends are trying to cope with the shock of her death.

The last time Martin's sister-in-law, Amanda Scheese, saw Martin was in January, a few days after a family funeral, the Kenosha News reports.

"She was in really good spirits," Scheese said. "She was making plans with people and talking about get-togethers."

Scheese told the Kenosha News that Martin's boyfriend was the last person to see her and that the last time he saw her, she was leaving her house.

In a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to help defray funeral costs, Angela Stucko wrote that Martin was "taken from this world, her family, her children, and friends far too early."

Describing her as "a feisty, fierce Italian with an amazing smile, a big heart, a contagious laugh," Martin had "a whole lot more to give to this world.

"She loved deeply and would do anything she could for someone in need."Gia loved the Minnesota Vikings with all her being.

"She was a mother, sister, daughter, confidant, and friend to many. She would have been 40 years old this August and will be missed by many."

Anyone with information regarding Martin's disappearance or death is asked to contact the Kenosha Police detective bureau at 262-605-5203.