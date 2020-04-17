Wis. Mom Said Missing Son Was with His Dad, But Police Find 5-Year-Old's Body in Her Trunk

Image zoom Brown County Sheriff's Office

The body of a 5-year-old Wisconsin boy who hasn’t been seen since late 2019 was allegedly found in the trunk of his mother’s car.

On Jan. 26, Brown County deputies responded to a call from a neighbor reporting two young children playing in their front yard unsupervised, WLUK , the Green Bay Press Gazette and WBAY report.

Upon arrival, officers found Josias’s two siblings, 2 and 6 years old, playing outside. They told officers they didn’t know where their mother, 26-year-old Sagal Hussein, was after she had left home the night before.

When officers reached Hussein, she said she had only been gone for 10 minutes to run errands but then allegedly changed her story and said she was gone for 40 minutes. Officers then learned that Hussein had a third child named Josias, who had a disability and was “high-needs.”

When questioned about where the child was, Hussein allegedly claimed Josias was with his father out of state. However, officers were unable to confirm the 26-year-old’s claims.

On March 30, Hussein was taken into custody for her lack of cooperating with investigators while her other two children were placed with Child Protective Services and authorities obtained a search warrant for her home and car.

The next day, during a search of Hussein’s car, investigators found Josias’s body in the trunk.

The last time anyone saw Josias— beside his mother— was Nov. 25, 2019, according to police. It’s unclear how he died, however, Hussein’s mother, Amal Ismal, told WLUK she doesn’t believe he was killed.

“What I know is my daughter, Sagal, is that she was a loving mother, and she didn’t kill her own son, and what I believe is, it was not her intention to hurt or kill her own child,” Ismal said, adding that her grandson was blind and suffered from seizures.

Hussein has not been formally charged in connection to her son’s death but is being held on a $500,000 cash bond on neglect and forgery charges.

On Wednesday, a judge gave prosecutors, who are still awaiting a cause of death, a two-week deadline to file a criminal complaint against Hussein. Attorney information was not available Friday.

Anyone who saw Josias after Nov. 25, 2019, or has information in regards to his death is urged to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.