Adam Rosolowski, 21, is accused of killing his grandparents, who took him in when he was a teenager

Wis. Grandparents Took in Grandson as Teen — and Now He's Accused of Killing Them

A 21-year-old Wisconsin man accused of killing the grandparents who’d taken him in as a teenager has pleaded not guilty in connection with their slayings.

On Tuesday, Adam Rosolowski appeared in Rusk County Court to enter his plea after the June 6 deaths of his grandparents, Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski, local station WQOW reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On June 8, Rosolowski and two others, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, whose identities are being withheld by PEOPLE because they are minors, were arrested, according to online jail records.

Rosolowski is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and burglary/armed with a dangerous weapon, among other charges, court records state.

The two teens are each charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and burglary/armed with a dangerous weapon, among other charges, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaint, Rosolowski and the two teens allegedly went to his grandparent's house in Sheldon to kill them “because he says they messed up his life,” WIProud.com reports.

Rosolowski shot his grandmother, while the 17-year-old fired shots at both grandparents, the complaint alleges, according to WIProud.com.

The second teen allegedly served as the getaway driver, the complaint states.

The three allegedly stole a speaker and clothes and attempted to steal a truck belonging to the grandparents, the complaint says.

At Rosolowski's bond hearing, the Rusk County district attorney said Rosolowski "planned" his grandparents' slayings and noted that "other family members are scared to death of him," 715Newsroom.com reports.

Rosolowski has had run-ins with the law before this.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In 2018, Rosoloswki, who was living with his grandparents at the time, was accused of stealing $600, a gun, and an SUV from them, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WQOW.

He was put on probation for a year, ordered to repay the $600 and stay sober, court records show, WQOW reports.

At his sentencing, Rosolowski’s attorney told the court that his client was in the process of getting his GED and had “things on track with his life now,” WQOW reports.

Rosolowski is being held on a $1 million cash bond. The public defender for Rosolowski did not immediately return PEOPLE’s calls for comment.

The two teens are each being held on a $500,000 bond.

The teens have not yet entered pleas. The 17-year-old’s attorney had no comment because it’s an open case. The 16-year-old's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.