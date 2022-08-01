Wis. Girl Will Likely Be Paralyzed After Uncle Allegedly Fires into Her Home, Striking Her
A 5-year-old Wisconsin girl may never walk again after being shot in the spine by her uncle, police allege.
Online records confirm the charges against 29-year-old John Anthony Jackson, Jr.
Late last week, Jackson was charged by Milwaukee Police with first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety for allegedly carrying out the July 24 drive-by shooting that critically injured Ke'yari Redding.
Citing the criminal complaint against Jackson, WISN reports that Ke'yari and her father, Deonte Redding-Harris, were asleep on the couch that morning when gunshots rang out.
Redding-Harris told police he heard the gunfire and then looked down at his daughter, to see she was bleeding from the chest.
Police were summoned to the scene and performed CPR on the girl until she could be taken to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.
Redding-Harris allegedly told police he looked out his window and spotted Jackson's car fleeing the scene.
Jackson is Ke'yari's mother's brother.
The criminal complaint alleges the uncle confessed to officers he shot into the home because he was "fed up" with Redding-Harris.
The complaint indicates a bullet struck Ke'yari's spinal cord.
The girl remains hospitalized in critical condition, and it is unlikely she will ever walk again.
The extent of her possible paralysis is not yet known.
Jackson is being held without bond, and has yet to enter pleas to the charges he faces. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.