Jim Cummings, a noted Hollywood voice actor who has portrayed famous characters like Winnie the Pooh and Tigger in more than 250 children’s films and TV shows, is embroiled in an acrimonious child custody battle with his ex-wife, Stephanie Cummings.

Court documents filed in Los Angeles County reveal a series of allegations of abuse on both sides, primarily from after the former couple’s marriage ended.

In court documents from March 2019 which were obtained by PEOPLE, the exes — who were married in 2001 and divorced in 2011 — make a variety of dueling accusations. The two have recently been fighting in court over child custody and child support for their two daughters, ages 11 and 14.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Stephanie Cummings has accused Jim of “physical, sexual and emotional abuse including but not limited to death threats, rape, and various sexual deviant behavior forced upon me without my consent.”

Stephanie also claims her ex-husband physically abused the family dog on at least two occasions, according to The Blast. In one of those instances, she alleges that Jim left the dog under a metal bucket outside in 100-degree heat for an extended period of time. In another incident, Stephanie alleges that he hit the dog with a broom hard enough that “he shattered the puppy’s hip necessitating surgery.”

Stephanie also alleges that her ex-husband forcibly kissed and groped her in front of one of their daughters without her consent, as well as alleging that Jim raped her in 2013.

In 2018, seven years after the couple divorced, Stephanie filed a restraining order against her ex-husband following an incident in which she alleges that she woke up to find him “using my hand to stroke his penis while my youngest daughter was asleep on the other side of me.” (He had reportedly stayed over at her house during a visit to see their kids.)

Stephanie claims in the court filings that one of the primary reasons the couple separated was because of Jim’s “abuse of alcohol, marijuana and Adderall.” However, Jim claims that he and Stephanie both had substance abuse struggles and had, at one time, entered rehab voluntarily together.

In another document, Jim alleges that Stephanie encouraged one of their daughters to falsely claim she was being molested by him, and that Stephanie had been in rehab multiple times for “an addiction to opioids and alcohol with suicide attempts resulting in hospitalization.”

In addition to filing a temporary restraining order against his ex-wife on March 1, 2019, Jim Cummings filed a child custody and visitation order to prevent his ex-wife from having access to their daughters. These orders claimed that Stephanie had “abandoned” the girls and had violated a past custody order.

