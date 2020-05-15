An operation was launched Thursday in Louisville, Kentucky, to recover Willow Sirmans

Tx. Girl, 14, Believed to Be in 'Grave Danger' Is Found Safe in Ky. — and 2 Suspects Arrested

Authorities in Texas confirm a missing teen girl has been found safe days after she was allegedly abducted by two individuals who are now facing kidnapping charges.

Willow Sirmans, 14, was recovered Thursday from a home in Louisville, Kentucky.

A statement from the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office alleges Willow was inside the home with Austen Walker, 21.

Police descended on the home in the afternoon, taking Walker into custody.

As they investigated Willow's whereabouts, police learned that a second individual — Courtney Odum, whose age was not released — was allegedly seen in Walker's white 2012 Toyota Camry along with Walker and Willow the day the pair vanished.

Detectives subsequently located Odum in Missouri, and she provided police with Willow's location.

An operation was launched to recover Willow. The details of that operation were not made available to the public.

Both Walker and Odum remain in custody on unspecified bonds.

Neither had entered a plea to the kidnapping charge they face, and it was unclear Friday if they had attorneys who could comment on the allegations for them.