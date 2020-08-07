"I am in shock and trying to process it all," the teen's mother said

Recent H.S. Grad, 18, Was Fatally Stabbed While Standing Outside His Ga. Apartment

An 18-year-old Georgia teen who recently graduated from high school was found stabbed to death outside his apartment, and his family is offering a reward as they search for answers, officials said.

On July 27, Suwanee police responded to a call shortly before 9 a.m. and discovered William Petty with multiple stab wounds to his body, 11Alive reports.

Multiple police agencies searched the area for a suspect, the station reports, but law enforcement have not released any additional details surrounding the case.

"Due to the nature of the investigation, we can’t release any suspect information at this time," according to a Suwanee police press release obtained by the station.

PEOPLE's attempt to reach the police department for an update was unsuccessful.

Investigators believe someone knows the reason why Petty was stabbed — as well as who did it. Authorities hope the reward encourages someone to call with information, the Gwinnett Daily Post reported.

“The family of William Slade Petty has contributed an additional $8,000 to Crime Stoppers $2,000 Reward, bringing the total to $10,000,” Suwanee police spokesman Lt. Robert Thompson told the paper.

Friends of Petty created a GoFundMe page to assist Petty’s mother, a beloved hairstylist, with expenses surrounding her son’s death. Some of the money was used for the additional reward, according to the site.

“I am at a loss for words over the outpouring support and generosity,” Petty’s mother Kelley Fogg stated. “I have only this morning been able to look at my sons picture. It hurts so bad. I am in shock and trying to process it all.”

Thompson reportedly told the 11Alive that this was the city’s first homicide in a decade. Suwanee is located about 30 miles north of Atlanta and has about 18,000 residents, according to the city’s web site.