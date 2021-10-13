Wild 'N Out Star Hitman Holla Reveals His Girlfriend Was Shot in Face During Home Invasion

Hitman Holla said that four people broke into the couple's home while his girlfriend, Cinnamon, was home alone

Wild 'N Out star Hitman Holla says his girlfriend was hospitalized this week after she was shot during a home invasion.

On Tuesday, the television personality shared details about the experience on Instagram, writing that four people had broken into the home the night before while his girlfriend Cinnamon was alone inside. During the encounter, one of the invaders shot Cinnamon, Hitman Holla said.

"Bullet went through her cheek and out the back of her head," he wrote. "She's at the hospital now being strong. Send prayers my way cause y'all couldn't imagine what I'm going through rite now. Pray for me 2 cause I'm ready to lose it all."

In the caption of the post, Hitman Holla explained that he was on FaceTime with Cinnamon when the house was broken into, adding that he was "coaching her on what to do 1000 miles away."

"She showed courage & let off shots defending her home .." he wrote. "I'm so proud of how she was so brave .. I can't stop crying man plz send positive energy our way I need it y'all I really really need it I've never felt this kinda pain this message was for my fans family and friends all at once plz help us get through this"

In another post, he shared a photo of Cinnamon laying in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace, thanking his friends and followers for the "power of positive energy love and support" sent to the couple.

In the comments, Cinnamon wrote: "I love you so much! Thank you everyone for helping me get through this 🥺🙏🏼"

She followed up with her own post on the incident, writing in the caption that her recovery would be a "long journey."

"Honestly i really don't know what to say, but to give thanks to the man above!" she wrote. "I really do appreciate each and everyone of you guys so much. I could never thank you enough. I never knew I was this strong until now! Thank you to my amazing support system because I honestly wouldn't know what to do in a time like this. I've never been so afraid in my life man, but I was covered by the blood of Jesus!"

Hitman Holla, né Gerald Fulton, Jr., has been a recurring cast member on Wild 'N Out since season six in 2015. He is a former college athlete who began battle rapping in 2008.