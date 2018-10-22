Wife Swap Killings: Son Charged with Killing Mom, Brother Before Shooting Himself in Head

Having recently recovered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, an Ohio bluegrass musician whose family appeared on an episode of the ABC show Wife Swap is now facing murder charges in the 2017 deaths of his mother and brother.

Jacob Timothy Stockdale, 26, turned himself in after learning grand jurors had indicted him on murder charges stemming from the fatal shootings of his brother, 21-year-old James William Stockdale, and his mother, Kathryn Barbara Stockdale, 54.

The killings occurred on June 15, 2017. Officers responding to a 911 hang-up call arrived at a residence in Beach City, Ohio, and as they approached the home, they heard a single gun blast, according to a statement from investigators previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Police rushed inside to find Jacob Stockdale on the floor. He was still alive, but bleeding profusely from the head, according to the statement.

Officers also found the bodies of Stockdale’s mother and younger brother.

Authorities allege Stockdale shot his mother and brother before trying to end his own life. Police have not released any information concerning a possible motive for the killings.

Stockdale was only recently released from the hospital, where he’d been since the shootings, recovering from brain injuries he sustained in his failed alleged attempt to kill himself.

Stockdale has pleaded not guilty to the two murder counts. He was also charged with a firearm specification, according to a statement from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

“It is our hope that this arrest offers some closure to the Stockdale family and the entire community,” explained Stark County Sheriff George Maier in the statement.

Stockdale, if convicted, faces 15 years to life in prison for each murder charge.

Stockdale and James, along with their father Timothy Stockdale, were members of a bluegrass group called the Stockdale Family Band.

In 2008, the Stockdale family was featured on an episode of Wife Swap, in which two families with starkly different backgrounds swap wives for a two-week period.

The segment portrayed the Stockdales as being “devoutly religious,” with a self-imposed ban on television, video games, and curse words.