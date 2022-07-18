Wife Seeks Justice After 'Gentle' Father of 3 Is Killed in Suspected Road Rage Shooting

Dennis Anderson is described on a GoFundMe page as a "kind and funny man who wanted nothing more than to make others laugh"

After a Portland, Ore., man was shot and killed during a suspected road rage incident on Wednesday, his wife is now pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

At about 9 p.m., Dennis Anderson and his wife Brandy Goldsbury were driving home on Highway 18 after spending the day in Lincoln City on the Oregon Coast when another driver became aggravated, KPTV reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We decided to stop and call 911," Goldsbury told the station. "Dennis got out of the car, I was calling 911 and the people in the vehicle started shooting at us, and shot Dennis and our car."

Anderson, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, KOIN.com reported.

Oregon State Police released an image of the suspected vehicle and are asking for the public's help with identifying the car or its passengers.

The car is black with a round emblem on the hood, according to OSP. The passenger in the suspected car is described as a younger male with a medium complexion who is less than 25 years old, and is small in stature with short, dark hair.

dennis anderson Credit: Oregon State Police

Meanwhile, Goldsbury is focused on the couple's three children and preparing for Anderson's funeral. Friends and family members created a GoFundMe to assist with the loss of Anderson, who is described on the page as "a gentle and protective husband and a father of three."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Brandy and the children want Dennis to be remembered not for how he died but for how he lived," states the fundraising site. "A kind and funny man who wanted nothing more than to make others laugh, Brandy describes him as a 'goofball,' a committed and dedicated father who loved his children above all else."