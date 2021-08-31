Karina Olguin said her husband, 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield, will be remembered as a "courageous man" and "loving father" who died protecting his family during the unprovoked attack on Aug. 24

Wife of Man Fatally Shot at Miami Café While Shielding Young Son Speaks Out

The wife of a Colorado man who was senselessly murdered during their vacation in Florida this month is speaking out about the tragedy — and the legacy her husband leaves behind.

On Aug. 24, Karina Olguin and her husband, Dustin Wakefield, took their 1-year-old son and some relatives to an outdoor café in Miami Beach for dinner. It was their last meal as a family, cut short by a stranger who approached the table and fatally shot Wakefield.

Tamarius Davis, 22, was promptly arrested and charged with the 21-year-old father's murder. Officers allege that following his arrest he confessed to the killing, saying he was high on mushrooms at the time and felt "empowered."

Shortly after the incident, witnesses told WPLG that Davis first aimed his gun at the couple's baby, Eli, before moving his target to Wakefield.

In an interview with WPLG on Monday, Olguin recalled her husband's final moments and explained how his bravery toward Davis may have saved their son's life.

"I was like, 'Dustin the baby.' I yelled," Olguin told the Miami news station. "Dustin got up, got Eli and took him to my grandma."

Family members say that Wakefield then stood in front of the shooter and shielded them.

dustin Wakefield Dustin Wakefield | Credit: gofundme

"Dustin was begging for his life," Olguin said. "He was like, 'I have a son, please, he's only 1 year old.'"

Despite Wakefield's plea, Davis shot him multiple times, police say. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after.

Through tears, Olguin told WPLG that her husband should be remembered "as a hero, as a courageous man and as an amazing, loving father."

"In memory of my son, I ask: Do something good like he would," Wakefield's mom, Lora, added. "Smile at a stranger, give a hug to somebody. See the person in front of you. Really see them. Don't let this world desensitize you to what love is.