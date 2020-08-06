Wife of Man Charged with Murder of Florida Burger King Employee Also Arrested

Ashley Mason has been charged with principal to first degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm

Another arrest has been made in relation to the shooting at a Florida Burger King over the weekend that left an employee dead.

Ashley Mason, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with principal to first degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm — three days after her husband, Kelvis Rodriguez, was arrested in connection to the same shooting.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, Mason told detectives that she was upset after having to wait for a long period of time in the Burger King drive-through line after ordering $33.11 worth of food for her family.

Upon arriving at the drive-through window, Mason allegedly got into an argument with the cashier, Desmond Joshua, Jr., who eventually refunded her $40 and asked her to leave. As PEOPLE previously reported, Joshua was only on his second day on the job at the Burger King.

During the interaction at the window, Mason was on the phone with Rodriguez, according to the affidavit, and her 13-year-old daughter was sitting in the front seat of her car.

Mason "felt as if the crew was being disrespectful and unprofessional," the affidavit alleged, and Rodriguez said he was coming to the Burger King to "talk to them."

Image zoom Kelvis Rodriguez

Mason told investigators that she went back home before returning to the Burger King, but video surveillance from a neighboring restaurant showed that she parked her car in the Burger King parking lot and waited for Rodriguez to arrive, according to the affidavit.

When Rodriguez arrived, he and Joshua got into a physical fight in the parking lot of the fast-food restaurant.

"At the same time, Ashley Mason said she saw a firearm in the front seat of her husband’s truck, took possession of it, and placed it in her Honda Accord," the affidavit alleged. "As the fight was broken up, she said Kelvis Rodriguez said, 'Give me the fire,' and she handed the handgun to him."

Mason then said that as she tried to back her car out of its parking spot, Joshua jumped over the hood of the car and walked toward the driver's side of Rodriguez's vehicle.

RELATED VIDEO: Gunman Dressed as FedEx Driver Kills Son and Injures Husband of Federal Judge at Her N.J. Home

Mason told investigators that she heard a gunshot and then saw Joshua fall to the ground, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Joshua on his back with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, PEOPLE previously reported.

Mason "said she got scared and went home to decide her next actions," the affidavit said. Mason also said that when Rodriguez arrived home shortly after she did, he told her, "I messed up." Mason's mother came to their house while the group tried to figure out what to do, the affidavit said, and while Mason and her mother were talking, Rodriguez took his mother-in-law's car and allegedly got rid of the gun.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"Based on the various witness testimony from the Burger King Employees, Ashley Mason armed herself with the handgun and pointed it in the direction of the physical fight between Kelvis Rodriguez and Desmond Joshua, Jr. and the people around it," the affidavit alleged.

"This action caused several bystanders to run due to fear of the firearm," the affidavit continued. "Furthermore, Kelvis Rodriguez is heard yelling, 'Bust him if he touches me!' on the cellular phone video. Once the fight is broken up, Kelvis Rodriguez, who repeatedly and loudly threatened to shoot Desmond Joshua, Jr., asked for the handgun from Ashley Mason and she subsequently provided it to him. The handgun was the weapon used to shoot and kill Desmond Joshua, Jr. moments later."

Rodriguez was also charged with destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in addition to the first-degree murder with a firearm charge, PEOPLE previously reported.