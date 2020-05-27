Peter Manfredonia, a 23-year-old senior at the University of Connecticut, is the subject of a manhunt after he allegedly murdered two people

Wife of Man Allegedly Killed by U. Conn. Fugitive Claims Female Neighbor Was His Intended Target

The wife of a Connecticut man who was allegedly killed by fugitive college student Peter Manfredonia says her female neighbor was the intended target.

Cyndi DeMers told the Associated Press that Manfredonia, 23, was walking in front of their Willington home Friday wearing a motorcycle helmet when he told DeMers’ 62-year-old husband Ted that his bike had broken down.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He said to my husband, 'I know so-and-so,' who is one of our neighbors, which then opened up the door to trusting this person," DeMers told AP.

"I think he got in the way of what [Manfredonia] was going to do," she said. "He was clearly walking to her home with a mission, with a machete in his backpack," she alleges.

Image zoom Connecticut State Police Facebook

DeMers told the Hartford Courant that five minutes after her husband left with Manfredonia to give him a ride back to his bike, a neighbor came by and told her there was an accident.

“It could have been anybody who offered him a ride,” she said, the Courant reports. “It could have been any of my neighbors’ husbands. It just happened to be mine.”

DeMers said her husband was killed in the machete attack. An elderly neighbor, who went to her husband’s aid, experienced serious hand injuries but is expected to survive, AP reports.

Manfredonia fled to Derby, Connecticut, where he allegedly killed a friend, 23-year-old Nicholas J. Eisele, before fleeing with Eisele's girlfriend. The kidnapped woman was later found in New Jersey, safe and unharmed.

In December of 2012, Adam Lanza went on a shooting spree at Sandy Hook Elementary School, killing 20 students and six educators before turning the gun on himself. Lanza also shot and killed his mother in their home earlier that morning.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Manfredonia has allegedly struggled with mental illness.

It is possible he could be traveling in a stolen black 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with Pennsylvania plates KYW-1650.