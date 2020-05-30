"She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy," her attorney wrote in a statement

Wife of Former Police Officer Charged with Murder of George Floyd Is Filing for Divorce

The wife of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter for the death of George Floyd, has filed for divorce.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy,” her attorney wrote in a statement shared on social media. “She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin.”

“While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time,” the statement continued.

Kellie, who competed in the Mrs. Minnesota America pageant in 2018, was born in Laos, although her family fled to Thailand for safety in 1977, according to the Associated Press. Three years later, the family moved to Wisconsin.

She was first married at the age of 18, and had two children with her former husband, who has since died, she told the outlet. The pair split after 10 years of marriage, after which she moved to Minnesota. While working at the Hennepin County Medical Center, she met officer Chauvin.

Chauvin was fired on Tuesday along with the three other officers present during the encounter with Floyd, 46, which was caught on camera.

In the video, Chauvin is seen placing his knee firmly on the back of Floyd's neck as he lies face down on his stomach, repeatedly asking for help and telling the officers that he could not breathe. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Footage of the incident sparked widespread outrage and has led to protests across the country over police brutality against people of color, which have sometimes turned violent.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced at a press conference on Friday that Chauvin’s case represented the fastest time-span "by far" in which a murder charge has been brought against a Minneapolis police officer.

The third-degree murder charge carries a maximum of 25 years in prison, according to Minnesota's criminal code.