Wife Was Filing Abuse Complaint Against Husband When He Ran into Home, Killed Her While She Held Baby

A Texas mother of six was shot and killed by her military recruiter husband while she was making a domestic violence complaint against him to Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents at their home, say authorities.

At 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, Takara Glenn Hightower, 34, was being interviewed by NCIS agents about allegations of domestic violence against her husband, Navy senior chief recruiter Greg Hightower, when he burst into their home in Atascocita, northeast of Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the Navy Times reports.

Takara was shot and killed by her husband, NCIS spokesman Jeff Houston confirmed to PEOPLE in an email.

Takara was holding the couple's baby when her husband shot her, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a press conference.

"The NCIS Special Agent and second NCIS Special Agent on scene returned fire on Mr. Hightower, who managed to flee and drive away," Houston said in an email to PEOPLE.

Greg raced to a relative's apartment in northwest Houston. He died during a shootout there with sheriff's deputies, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The baby Takara was holding and a toddler who was at the home during the incident were released to family members.

The wounded NCIS agent was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, according to NCIS.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As authorities continue to investigate, Takara's family and friends are grieving the loss of a mom who leaves behind six children, ages 12 months to 6 years.

Those children, "are left mother and fatherless," Takara's best friend, Kristina Ezell, wrote in a GoFundMe she started to help support them and to defray the costs of Takara's funeral.

"A fearless lioness and protective mamma bear who lived for each of her children," Ezell wrote, "the bond that Ki shared with her babies was like none other. The selfless, caring, and relentless woman that she was shined bright in her children's eyes."

Takara's mother and sisters are now caring for the children, the pate states.

Deputies had been called to the residence previously for domestic violence allegations before, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, ABC13 reports.

In July, Takara accused Greg of hitting her, say police, ABC13 reports. Since Greg also accused her of hitting him, no charges were filed against either of them.

Takara called police again on Sept. 20, two days before she was killed, asking how to file a restraining order, HCSO said, ABC13 reports.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family and loved ones," Houston said in the NCIS statement "We also pray for a speedy recovery for our wounded Special Agent. Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not comment further at this time."

The HCSO did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. An estimated 10 million people per year are physically abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.