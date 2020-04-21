Wife of Suspect in Utah Couple's Home Invasion Killing Is Arrested, as Police Search for Husband

Image zoom Go Fund Me

Authorities in Utah have arrested the wife of a man suspected to have murdered a couple in their home while their children slept. She was arrested for allegedly helping the suspect flee the area.

On Monday, West Jordan police identified 31-year-old Albert Enoch Johnson as a suspect in the Saturday morning murders of Tony and Katherine Butterfield.

Johnson knew the couple, West Jordan Police Sgt. J.C. Holt said at a press conference, adding that their deaths were not a random act but that the couple was targeted.

Hours later, police arrested Johnson’s wife, Sina Johnson, 29, on investigation of obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence charges, KSL, KZJJ and the Desert News report. According to an arrest affidavit, Sina allegedly withheld information regarding the Butterfields’ death from police, disposed of evidence and aided her husband in fleeing.

The Butterfields were fatally shot in their home early Saturday morning as their three children, ages 4 and under, slept upstairs. Police responded to reports of a shooting when a neighbor called 911 around 1:15 a.m. to report the sound of gunshots and a woman screaming.

Police believe Johnson forced his way into the home carrying a gun before the couple attempted to defend themselves with a knife. Holt revealed that upon arrival, officers found Katherine’s body inside the front door while Tony’s body was in the backyard. It appeared Tony and Johnson got into a fight in the yard and the suspect was injured with a knife.

Johnson is said to have knife wounds from the fight, most likely on his arms or legs. It’s unclear what he allegedly took from the home, but police claim he rummaged through the house.

It is unclear how the couple knew Johnson or what the motive was for their deaths.

“We do believe the Butterfields were absolute true victims,” Holt said. “They did not have any role in this. We don’t believe there was any criminal activity going on on their part or anything like that. Just a terrible situation. Horrific.”

Katherine was described by friends as a “ray of sunshine” while Tony “kept everyone laughing” with his wit, according to a GoFundMe page.

On Sunday, the couple’s families released a statement on the GoFundMe page: “Our hearts are overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity from family, friends, neighbors, community and beyond. We are deeply touched by your kindness, love and support during this tragic time.”

Johnson was last seen driving a dark gray 2008 Toyota Corolla with black wheels, Utah license plate number V46 4MW. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches and weighing 270 pounds. Anyone with information on Johnson is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.