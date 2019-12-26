Wife, 26, Allegedly Tried to Steal $1M From Her 77-Year-Old Husband Months After Wedding

Image zoom Lin Helena Halfon Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

A 26-year-old woman is facing criminal charges in Florida, where investigators allege she tried fleecing her 77-year-old husband out of $1 million.

A warrant affidavit obtained by PEOPLE confirms Lin Helena Halfon has been charged with two counts of money laundering, fraud and exploitation of an elderly person. She has pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

Investigators allege that Halfon cashed hundreds of thousands in checks from her husband, Tampa businessman Richard Rappaport, 77, whom she married in August.

The affidavit alleges Halfon walked into a check-cashing business and attempted to cash a check for $1 million.

Employees at the business refused to cash that check and three others she presented later in the day.

Halfon, an Israel national, was arrested on Dec. 16 at Tampa International Airport.

Prior to her arrest, the affidavit alleges a business in Orlando did cash two checks totaling around $666,000.

Police spoke with Rappaport, who said he believed he was the the victim of fraud.

Halfon remains in custody on $1 million bond.

While the affidavit notes the couple have separate residences, Halfon’s attorney, Todd Foster, told the Miami Herald the marriage is valid.

“We look forward to bringing forward additional facts to bring clarity to this situation,” Foster said told the paper.