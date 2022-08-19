Wife Allegedly Paid Hitman to Kill Firefighter Husband on Way Home from His Shift, Then Called 911

At the time of his killing, Robert Doerr had worked for the Evansville Fire Department for 28 years

By
Chris Harris
harris
Chris Harris

Published on August 19, 2022 11:34 AM
Robert Doerr
Firefighter Robert Doerr. Photo: Twitter

Police in Evansville, Ind., have arrested the widow of a slain firefighter, alleging she enlisted the services of a hitman to kill her husband in early 2019, PEOPLE confirms.

Evansville Firefighter Robert Doerr, 51, was shot at least three times on the evening of Feb. 26, 2019.

Investigators addressed the media during a press conference Thursday, and said Doerr was killed in the driveway of his home as he exited his truck following a 12-hour shift at the firehouse.

The victim had worked for the fire department for 28 years.

Doerr's widow, 50-year-old Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, and Larry Richmond, Sr., 42, have both been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, authorities said.

Police said Richmond was identified early on as a suspect.

Soon after his killing, Fox-Doerr was charged with obstruction of justice and false informing for allegedly deleting an outgoing call to from her phone shortly before she ended up calling 911 to report her husband's injuries.

Police allege that deleted call was made to Richmond. The charges against Fox-Doerr were dropped in October 2019.

Last month, police arrested Fox-Doerr again — this time, on a perjury charge.

She remains in police custody. Richmond is currently incarcerated on four federal weapons charges, police said.

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, Larry Richmond, Sr.
Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, Larry Richmond, Sr. Evansville Police Dept.

Neither defendant has entered pleas to the charges they face. Attorney information for both suspects was also unavailable.

Police say they were able to connect Richmond to Doerr's death after Richmond's son, as well as a former cellmate, came forward to police, alleging Richmond had bragged about his involvement in the 2019 killing.

According to police, Richmond was released from prison in 2018 after serving 22 years for a murder.

PEOPLE could not confirm the details surrounding his prior conviction.

At the press conference, Evansville Fire Department spokesman Mike Larson called Doerr "a son, a brother, a father, and grandfather. His brothers and sisters in this department were robbed that night. We are relieved the long wait is over and individuals are being brought to justice."

