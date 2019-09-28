Widower, 91, Attacked While Visiting His Wife's Grave in 'Unprovoked and Ruthless' Incident

Image zoom The Mission City Memorial Park cemetery Google

A 91-year-old widower in Santa Clara, California, was attacked and robbed while visiting his wife’s grave.

The unidentified male victim was at the Mission City Memorial Park cemetery in Santa Clara on the morning of Sept. 14 when he was struck “on the head from behind with a large rock” by a male suspect, according to a statement from the Santa Clara Police Department.

After hitting the elderly man with the rock, the suspect then robbed the victim and fled the cemetery on foot, before later getting on a bicycle. He was last seen riding a grey and black mountain bike.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the attack, and his current condition is not known. In the statement, police called the incident an “unprovoked and ruthless attack on a vulnerable member of our community.”

The attacker was described by police as “possibly a Hispanic or Latino male” between the ages of 35 and 50, with grey “slicked back” hair and a mustache. Along with their statement, police also released a composite sketch of the suspect.

Captain Wahid Kazem with the Santa Clara Police Department told ABC 7 that the man visits his wife’s grave “almost on a daily basis, fairly religiously.”

“He even brings a lawn chair. Sits by her side. And spends some time there with her,” Kazem continued.

The Santa Clara Police Department added that the incident “appears to be an isolated one,” but encouraged the public to report further suspicious activity at the cemetery and other public places.

Authorities also urged anyone with information about the attack to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Richards at (408) 615-4814 or anonymously at (408) 615-4847.