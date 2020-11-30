Weeks Before Being Fatally Stabbed on Nature Trail, Widow Posted Online Seeking Hiking Partner

"Hiking anyone? I am looking for a friend to go hiking with. I am a moderate hiker, 68 years of age and I would love some company," Lisa Thorborg wrote

A California woman who was fatally stabbed along a nature trail near her home posted a message online weeks earlier looking for someone to hike with.

Lisa Thorborg, 68, was hiking Carlsbad’s Hosp Grove West Trail between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Nov. 23 when she was attacked.

A passerby found the former physical therapist’s body on the trail around 11:20 a.m., Carlsbad police say.

Thorborg, who had moved to Carlsbad from Oregon in May after her husband’s 2017 death, had posted on Nextdoor on Nov. 9 that she was seeking a hiking partner, CBS8 reports.

“Hiking anyone? I am looking for a friend to go hiking with. I am a moderate hiker, 68 years of age and I would love some company,” she wrote.

Police say they are aware of the post and are investigating.

“We haven’t ruled anything out,” Carlsbad Police Lt. Jason Jackowski tells PEOPLE. “There are still a lot of unknowns.”

Police say they are hoping to identify a white or Hispanic male, between 5 feet 10 and 6 feet 3 inches tall with a husky build who was possibly seen in the area at the time of the attack. The man was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and possibly a black hat and walked slowly with a shuffle or limp.

“We believe that there was someone matching the description but whether they are related to the crime we have no idea,” Jackowski says.

He adds: "We believe she started the hike by herself."

The department has put all available resources toward solving the case.

“It is a top priority of the police department,” Jackowski says.

Neighbor Gary Dwelley told CBS8 that one of his neighbors found Thorborg’s body.

“They saw somebody who they thought was sleeping," he said. "They yelled at them. They didn't move and he went over and inspected the situation — and he was with his daughter and his granddaughter — and he realized what the situation was and they went and they called 911.”