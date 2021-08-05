“They do have some leads they are following up on,” Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Jennifer Richter tells PEOPLE

Who Killed Tori Lang? Ga. Teen Shot Dead in Park, with Car Found in Different Park

Police in Georgia are looking for the person or persons responsible for the killing of a teen whose body was found in a county park.

A passerby found the body of 18-year-old Tori Lang in Yellow River Park in Stone Mountain on July 28. She had been fatally shot.

"It doesn't appear to be a robbery," Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Jennifer Richter tells PEOPLE.

Police have no suspects.

"They do have some leads they are following up on," Richter says.

Lang's 2012 Nissan Versa was found Saturday in Hidden Acres Nature Preserve in nearby DeKalb County. Richter says it had been burned.

Lang's father Torrey told 11Alive that he believes she was killed by someone she knew and that he last saw his daughter the night before she was found dead.

"We're not going to stop, for justice," said Torrey. "We want everyone involved to be brought to the forefront."

Lang, a 2020 honors graduate student from Stephenson High School, was planning to attend college for architectural engineering and "brought the best out of people," Torrey said.

"She was a beautiful person, inside and out," he said. "Somebody had to be either on some serious drugs, or this person was a demon to do this to somebody so innocent and sweet. Man, this is a demon."

"It just feels like a nightmare," he told 11Alive. "I still can't believe this has happened."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.