The shots that were fired from outside a Columbia home struck a 13-year-old girl inside and fatally injured her younger brother

Who Killed Knowledge Sims? Family, Police Plead for Tips in Fatal Shooting of S.C. Boy, 7

The children were inside the house with the adults when the gunshots from outside began to pop.

One bullet struck 13-year-old Adontis Sims. Another hit her younger brother, 7-year-old Knowledge Sims.

“I want y’all to know my baby, he’s strong," said the boy's mother, Danté, speaking Saturday at a community vigil in South Carolina, reports WBTV. "He got shot in his heart, and he ran and found his mama.”

The boy died. The girl underwent surgery and survived.

Now, Columbia police are seeking the public's help to identify the shooter or shooters whose bullets pierced the home on Tarragon Drive shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Help us bring the people responsible for this cowardly act of violence to justice," Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said in a news release. "We are asking and appealing to your heart to do what is right, and do it for Knowledge Sims."

"When is enough, enough?," he asked. "If the murder of a 7-year-old does not put a lump in your throat and tear at your heart, I don’t know what will.”

The boy, a University of Miami Hurricanes football fan as evidenced by the bright orange jersey he wore in a photo released by the family, was remembered as a lover of cars, video games and Peppa Pig.

"I want y'all to pray for Adontis," his mother asked at Saturday's vigil. "But my baby, he was real strong, because anybody who gets shot in the heart and keeps moving, keeps coming ... he was strong."

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts confirmed the boy died from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Initial investigation suggests that "at least one, but more than likely two people were standing outside and fired more than a dozen rounds into the home," police said.

Ballistic evidence at the scene further indicates that at least two different weapons were fired.

It was not clear whether the home or any of the nine people inside — seven children and two adults — were targeted.

Police seek help with surveillance video or other tips to locate the responsible person or persons. Calls to the ATF gun tip line at 1-888-ATF-TIPS could yield a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Tips also may be called to Crime Stoppers at 803-274-6372 or Columbia police at 803-545-3525.