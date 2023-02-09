Who Is Larry Ray? Everything to Know About the Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Leader

Lawrence "Larry" Ray is commonly known as the leader of the Sarah Lawrence "sex cult," but U.S. Attorney Damian Williams described him in much starker terms.

"Twelve years ago, Larry Ray moved into his daughter's dorm room at Sarah Lawrence college," Williams said in an April 2022 statement. "And when he got there, he met a group of friends who had their whole lives ahead of them. For the next decade, he used violence, threats and psychological abuse to try to control and destroy their lives. He exploited them. He terrorized them. He tortured them. Let me be very clear. Larry Ray is a predator. An evil man who did evil things."

Ray was convicted of 15 criminal counts, with charges including sex trafficking, extortion and racketeering conspiracy, after moving into his daughter's dorm at Sarah Lawrence College and psychologically, physically and sexually abusing several of her classmates and other acquaintances over the course of nearly 10 years and in three different states. Ray reportedly forced some victims into prostitution, threatened to dismember another, and recorded coerced and false confessions from each admitting to crimes and offenses that they never committed.

In January 2023, Ray was sentenced to 60 years in prison, with the judge in the case applauding Ray's victims' courage to face their abuser in court.

The story first broke in The Cut, which sparked a police investigation into the allegations against Ray, and has been the subject of Law & Crime's "Devil in the Dorm" podcast and the Hulu docuseries Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence.

Here's everything to know about Larry Ray and his disturbing crimes.

Ray has roots in New York City

Courtesy of Hulu

Lawrence "Larry" Ray, who was also known as Lawrence Grecco, was born in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. He worked on Wall Street in the 1980s, and also as a consultant for various industries, New York Magazine reports, including insurance, construction and gambling. He doesn't have a college degree.

He served in the military very briefly

Ray served in the military, but not for long. The Cut reports that Ray served a total of just 19 days in the United States Air Force, but that he remained in contact with prominent military officials, including Marine General Charles Pitman and retired Marine Commandant General James L. Jones.

Ray also claimed to have worked for the CIA, though there is no evidence that he was ever employed as an intelligence agent for the United States government in any branch.

Ray was instrumental in the downfall of a New York City police commissioner

The New York Times reports that Ray owned bars and nightclubs in New Jersey in the 1980s, including one called Club Malibu and JJ Rockers in Scotch Plains. During his tenure with the venues, Ray met numerous politicians from New Jersey and New York and befriended Bernard Kerik, with whom he worked out and rode motorcycles.

In 1998, Kerik was named commissioner of the New York Department of Corrections, and that November, Ray was the best man in Kerik's wedding, for which Ray and his partner in Club Malibu helped pay. In 1999, Ray introduced Kerik to Frank DiTommaso of the Interstate Industrial Corporation, where Ray worked as a security consultant.

DiTommaso hired Kerik's brother for a position in a related company, Interstate Materials, The New York Times reported, and gave Kerik $165,000 in illegal free renovations to his Bronx apartment. The scandal surrounding the renovations led Kerik, who was named New York City Police Commissioner in 2000, to withdraw his nomination as the Secretary of Homeland Security in 2004.

Ray reportedly cooperated with investigators looking into Kerik's dealings with DiTommaso, and in 2006, Kerik pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of accepting illegal gifts and failing to report a loan; three years later, he would also plead guilty to federal tax fraud and making false statements to officials. Then-President Donald Trump later pardoned Kerik.

In addition to cooperating with investigators into Kerik's case, Ray also aided in criminal investigations into DiTommaso, testifying against the contractor in a 2012 perjury trial. In retaliation, Ray was badly beaten by DiTommaso, resulting in neurological damage.

In September 2015, DiTommaso can be seen on video (via The New York Daily News) punching and beating Ray in the lobby of the now-defunct Hudson Hotel in New York City. DiTommaso was later charged with felony assault; Ray's attorney said that his client suffered from a skull fracture and permanent neurological and speech problems following the attack. Prosecutors dropped the charge to a misdemeanor and, in 2017, DiTommaso plead guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to one day of anger management.

He was previously convicted of fraud

Prior to Kerik's own apprehension and conviction, Kerik introduced Ray to FBI agent Gary Uher. Ray promised to act as an informant for Uher on a "pump and dump" scheme tied to Eddie Garafola, a capo in the Gambino crime family, The Cut reported. Uher met with Ray several times a week, and, believing he may be in danger of a Mafia hit, the FBI installed a $10,000 security system in Ray's home.

However, instead of acting as an informant, Ray reportedly was trying to cover his own involvement in the same scheme. He and 19 others were charged with securities fraud after he offered a $100,000 bribe on Garafola's behalf. In 2003, he was sentenced to five years probation.

He claimed to have aided a ceasefire in Kosovo

According to The Washington Post, Ray claimed to have been a key player in some foreign policy decisions. In court files obtained by the outlet, Ray had a letter from NATO expressing appreciation for Ray's "efforts to ensure good communication and understanding between ourselves and the Russian leadership" in regard to ending the bombing in Kosovo.

However, Chris Donnelly, the NATO official who wrote the letter, downplayed Ray's potential role, telling The Cut, "I remember him being around. He was connected and may have made some calls for us, as many other people did at the time. I wrote a letter for anyone who was involved."

Ray credits himself for a meeting between Mikhail Gorbachev and Rudy Giuliani

Ray reportedly befriended Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev's interpreter, Pavel Palazhchenko. He claimed he arranged a meeting between then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Gorbachev in December 1997, saying Kerik requested the gathering.

"At first, I told him there was no way," Ray told The Washington Post. "Gorbachev met world leaders, not city mayors. But Bernie kept insisting, and eventually I made it happen."

Ray didn't just link Gorbachev with Giuliani. The Cut reports that he also introduced him to Robert De Niro in Los Angeles.

He had an acrimonious divorce from his daughter Talia's mother

In 2004, Ray's wife, Teresa Ray, filed for divorce from Ray and called the police, alleging that he hit her, The Cut reported. When police arrived, Ray and Talia accused Teresa of abusing the children, and Ray was granted temporary custody of the girls. The local police department reportedly received numerous anonymous complaints of Teresa's relatives abusing the girls, and Ray allegedly wrote blogs detailing abuse, with some claiming to be written by Talia. Authorities found no evidence that Teresa, nor anyone in her family, abused the girls, and a forensic examiner determined that Ray coached his daughters on what to say to authorities to accuse their mother of misconduct.

After several years of battling for custody of their daughters, Ray was charged with interference with child custody, bail jumping and contempt of court after he refused to turn his daughters over to a maternal aunt for a Thanksgiving visit in 2005. He pleaded guilty to the charges in 2010, The Star-Ledger reported, and spent six months in jail for the offenses. Talia chose to live in youth shelters, The Cut reports, instead of with her mother.

Ray blamed all of his legal problems on government conspiracies

Stephanie Keith/Getty

In 2006, Ray was arrested after a girlfriend called police and accused him imprisoning her in their apartment, pinning her down and putting his hand over her mouth and nose, causing breathing difficulty. The case was dismissed when his girlfriend declined to press charges.

Ray claimed that his domestic violence arrest, the entire custody case and the securities fraud cases were all the result of a vast conspiracy tied to Kerik. At times, Ray alleged that Kerik sought revenge for Ray's cooperation with corruption inquiries against Kerik, while other times he alleged that former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Dick Cheney and Giuliani sought to silence him because he knew too much about the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The domestic violence incident was considered a probation violation, leading police to arrest Ray in 2007 with his daughter Talia in the same room. At the time, he reportedly blamed "police corruption" for his legal troubles.

He was diagnosed with personality disorders

According to New York Magazine, Ray was diagnosed with histrionic and narcissistic personality disorders, citing a report from his defense team that claimed Ray "has characteristics that are strongly suggestive of pseudologia fantastica, or Munchausen's disorder."

A psychological examiner's notes from Ray's custody battle with his ex-wife claim that Ray "is able to manipulate and control almost any situation in which he finds himself, including a psychological interview with a forensic examiner, no matter how experienced that examiner may be. Mr. Ray is very good at what he does … [Lawrence] can be utterly charming and one can be disarmed by his childlike simplicity and smile. But Mr. Ray is no child; he is a calculating, manipulative, and hostile man."

Ray moved in with his daughter Talia at Sarah Lawrence when he left prison

Stephanie Keith/Getty

After serving time for the probation violation tied to the securities fraud sentence, Ray moved in with Talia at her dorm at Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, New York. Talia believed that her father had been in prison because he was trying to protect her from her mother and that a corrupt system punished him for it, The Cut reported.

Ray ingratiated himself to Talia's roommates and friends, cooking and ordering them elaborate meals and having deep conversations with them. Ray acted as a self-help "guru" and counselor for the group of students, which included siblings Santos, Yalitza and Felicia Rosario. Felicia lived in Los Angeles, while the others eventually moved in with Ray into a one-bedroom apartment in New York City's Upper East Side neighborhood.

"I met Larry because he was helping my brother Santos," Rosario told PEOPLE exclusively. "He was happier and doing better. And then he was helping my sister Yalitza, and she was happier. I'd also met Talia when she was dating my brother and I loved her. So I had a lot of other people vouching for him. He was like a friend of a friend of a friend — cool, trustworthy, reliable. It didn't occur to me he would be the person he ended up being."

Rosario claimed that Ray began to "love-bomb" her with gifts and messages and deprived her of sleep. Once the exhaustion began to set in, he regaled and frightened her with stories about how powerful individuals wanted him — and by extension her — dead, and that he was the only person who could protect her. Not knowing what else to do, she moved in with him in New York.

Once in New York, Rosario discovered that Ray forced the female roommates to have sex with him, as well as with strangers, and that he would record the sexual encounters and threaten to post the videos online and send the files to their families. He claimed it would help them overcome past childhood sexual trauma — even though Rosario said she had never been abused as a child.

"He did this with everyone," she said. "He rewrote everyone's childhood, and he said all kinds of horrible things happened to me. He had me saying that my dad had prostituted me, and that I was sexually abused by him. All sorts of horrible things that just were not true."

Most of Ray's victims eventually escaped his clutches, but Rosario and another woman, Isabella Pollock, remained in his grasp for 10 years until the New York Magazine article came out — and Pollock was later charged as a co-conspirator in the sex trafficking and extortion case. Pollock maintains her innocence.