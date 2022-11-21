Who Is Elizabeth Holmes' Husband? Everything to Know About Billy Evans

While the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her former company, Theranos, have been heavily documented, little is known about the disgraced entrepreneur's relationship with her husband, Billy Evans.

Holmes is behind one of the most infamous startups in recent history after her blood-testing company was exposed as an "elaborate years-long" fraud. The one-time Silicon Valley darling was the subject of an HBO documentary, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, and a Hulu series, The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried, the latter of which documented her previous romance with her ex-boyfriend and former Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani. (Balwani was found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July 2022.)

Holmes and Evans met just as Theranos was collapsing, and the pair got serious quickly, moving into a San Francisco apartment together, marrying in a secret ceremony in 2019 and having a baby together in 2021.

Just months later, Holmes was found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud. She was later sentenced to more than 11 years in prison in November 2022. Shortly after her sentencing, it was confirmed that Holmes is pregnant with her second child with Evans and will give birth behind bars.

But who is Billy Evans? Here's everything to know about the hotel heir and his relationship with Elizabeth Holmes.

He comes from a family of successful hoteliers

Evans' grandparents founded a hospitality company, which runs three luxury hotels in San Diego. According to the Evans Hotels website, William and Anne Evans founded the company in 1953.

He attended MIT

Evans attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology from 2010 to 2015, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, according to his LinkedIn. During that time, he studied abroad in China at Fudan University in Shanghai, focusing on Chinese language and literature.

He worked in tech

Evans' LinkedIn profile doesn't list a place of current employment, but it does show that he worked at LinkedIn itself upon graduation, staying there until February 2017. He then moved to Luminar Technologies, a self-driving car company, as a special projects manager.

He and Holmes keep their relationship private

The pair reportedly met at a party in the Bay Area in the summer of 2017, though little is known about the early days of their relationship. Neither Holmes nor Evans have public social media accounts, though Vanity Fair reporter Nick Bilton uncovered private accounts the couple had in 2019 and shared a few photos from them on Twitter.

One of the photos shows the couple kissing, with Evans' caption: "Happy bday to my best friend. The last year has been the best I've ever had."

He and Holmes got engaged in 2019

After a year and a half of dating, during which time Holmes and Evans were seen at Burning Man and at restaurants around their San Francisco neighborhood, reports emerged that the duo were engaged when Holmes was seen with Evans' MIT signet ring.

"Billy and the MIT ring, they are inseparable," a former Luminar colleague told the New York Post. "He could snap his fingers and have a triple-A diamond engagement ring instantly if he wanted to. But if you give her some extravagant ring, it could end up owned by the feds if she has to give up her material possessions."

That same year, the couple tied the knot during a private wedding in June 2019, according to Vanity Fair. At the time, Evans was 27 and Holmes was 35.

He and Holmes share a son and are expecting a second child

Holmes gave birth to their son, William Holmes Evans, on July 10, 2021, in Redwood City, California. Her pregnancy delayed her trial, which had already been moved several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2022, it was revealed that Holmes and Evans are expecting another child. Per court filings obtained by The Times, she became pregnant after being convicted in January.

He supported Holmes through her trial

Holmes' trial ended on Jan. 3, 2022, when she was found guilty on four of 11 counts: three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

According to the Associated Press, Holmes showed no visible emotion while the guilty verdicts were read in court. Evans, however, appeared visibly shaken while getting a drink of water during a break after the verdicts were announced.

His father, Bill, also attended part of the trial — though he posed as a "concerned citizen" and called himself "Hanson" when he talked to the press during jury selection. The New York Times reported that Evans was a constant presence throughout the trial and often sat with Holmes' family in their reserved row.