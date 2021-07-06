Dozens of protestors showed up outside Edward Mathews' home Monday after he gave out his address during a racist rant caught on video

White Man Arrested After Pushing, Hurling Slurs at Black Neighbor in Viral Video that Led to Protests

Police escort Edward Cagney Mathews through a crowd of people who had gathered outside his Mount Laurel, N.J., home, Monday, July 5, 2021.

A New Jersey man caught on film pushing his Black neighbor during a racist tirade was led from his home in handcuffs Monday afternoon as a crowd of dozens of protesters cheered and threw debris at him.

Edward C. Mathews, 45, who is white, was first charged Friday evening with harassment and biased intimidation after the footage went viral online.

His arrest Monday was on new, unspecified charges brought over the weekend by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office. Details on those additional charges had not been released by press time.

The Mount Laurel Police Department said in a statement Monday that Mathews was released with a court hearing set for later this month following Friday's arrest.

According to the statement, Mathews was charged after a woman called 911 to report she had been "continually harassed by her neighbor, Edward Cagney Mathews."

The statement notes "a disturbing video was widely circulated on social media showing Mathews shouting offensive and racial slurs at his neighbors."

In the footage, Mathews uses the N-word multiple times, even after police arrive on the scene. He also announces his home address in the video, and challenges the targets of his taunts to "come see me." He also is also seen yelling at a male neighbor and pushing him.

"The Mount Laurel Police Department does not tolerate hate or bias intimidation in any form," reads the statement. "This type of behavior is totally unacceptable. We can assure our residents that incidents like this are thoroughly investigated and that those who commit such offenses will be held accountable for their actions."

The matter remains under investigation.

On Monday, scores of protestors showed up outside Mathews' home, demanding he emerge. Officers were positioned outside his door.

PEOPLE learns from a source that the officers, acting on the newly-filed charges Monday, entered Mathews' residence, where he was then handcuffed.

As Mathews was directed to a waiting patrol car, most in the crowd cheered, and yelled at Mathews. Some tossed empty water bottles at him, striking the officers as well. Other members of the crowd fired pepper spray at Mathews.

No one was injured by any of the objects.

Later, several people broke windows at Mathews' house. Police say they will review surveillance footage and hold those responsible for the property damage accountable.

Mathews has yet to appear in court to plead to any of the charges pending against him.

Efforts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful. It was unclear if he has retained legal counsel.

Prior to his arrest, Mathews spoke to the Philadelphia Inquirer, apologizing for his behavior and saying he'd been drinking prior to the confrontation.

"I certainly wasn't expecting an encounter like that and certainly wasn't expecting to disrespect anybody," Mathews told the Inquirer. "Let me be clear: That is no excuse for what I said, but I lost my temper."