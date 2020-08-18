White Long Island Couple Charged After Alleged Years-Long Racist Harassment of Black Neighbor

Jennifer McLeggan said the alleged behavior targeting her began after she bought a home in April 2017 in Valley Stream, N.Y.

A white couple who allegedly harassed a Black neighbor by throwing feces on her lawn and repeatedly firing a pellet gun across her yard has been arrested and charged after what the Nassau County prosecutor termed "a pattern of intolerable conduct that cannot be left unchecked."

The alleged victim, Jennifer McLeggan, a registered nurse and single mother of a 2-year-old girl, had drawn attention to her neighbors' alleged behavior with a poster she affixed to her property last month, tallying the actions she said she was subjected to after moving in April 2017 into her home in the Long Island community of Valley Stream.

"My neighbors have been racially harassing me since I purchased my home," McLeggan wrote on the poster. "I took video footage to court and won a $5000 judgment from my videos. They have thrown Human Feces on my property and it was recorded."

"They are now planting dead squirrels on my property and have told me to go back to where I came from. They have their friends come spit on my property and it was recorded. A blow torch was taken to my home at 3 a.m."

"They have said that I can be 'erased.' ... The police have said, I need to be harmed for them to make an arrest," she wrote. "I live in FEAR for my life at home."

In announcing the arrests of John McEneaney, 57, and Mindy Canarick, 53, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said: "The sign on Jennifer McLeggan’s door broke my heart and rallied a community to her aid. It also moved my office to investigate this matter because nobody should have to live in fear of harassment from their neighbors."

McEneaney was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief in the fourth degree and misdemeanor harassment in the first degree. He faces a maximum of one year in jail if convicted.

Canarick was charged with misdemeanor criminal tampering in the third degree, and faces three months in jail if convicted.

The couple was arrested Monday and released on their own recognizance, and told to return to court Oct. 9. Judge Erica Prager also issued a protection order for McLeggan. An attorney for the couple was not immediately identified.

The alleged harassment began "immediately" after a pregnant McLeggan moved into the home, according to the prosecutor, and continued until last month.

"John McEneaney allegedly, as a form of harassment to annoy or alarm the victim, shot pellet guns repeatedly across the victim’s lawn, from April 2017 until July 2020, striking a nearby street sign at least 20 times," the prosecutor's office said in a statement. "Ms. McLeggan said that she has been fearful that she or her young daughter would be hit by a pellet, at least four of which were found on her lawn.

On May 30, 2019, upon returning home from an overnight nursing shift, McLeggan allegedly saw Canarick drop dog feces onto her property, according to the prosecutor.

McLeggan and the neighbor couple each filed complaints against the other, police said in July, according to WABC. "At this time, we do not have any evidence of any bias," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told the outlet at that time. "But that does not mean that it is not there. We have more work to do."

After posting her sign, McLeggan told WABC: "In case something happens to me here, then somebody would know I'm in the house with a baby. If I die in here, at least cops would see the sign."