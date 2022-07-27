Mark Hall was arrested Tuesday and charged with nine counts of simple assault

White Driver Allegedly Posted Video of Himself Trying to Strike Black Children with Car, Using Racial Slur

Authorities in Mississippi are considering hate crime charges against a 49-year-old man who police believe posted a video online in which he threatens to run down Black children with his vehicle as he drives down a Ripley street, Ripley Police Chief Scott White said to a group of local residents in a recorded video.

Mark Hall was arrested Tuesday and charged with nine counts of simple assault, PEOPLE confirms.

The 10-second video was originally posted to Snapchat. However, someone recorded it, and then shared it on Facebook, where it went viral.

In the video, reviewed by PEOPLE, a man is heard saying "Aw, hell, 50 points," as he drives towards several Black children riding bicycles. He speeds up, driving through the group, nearly striking one of them.

Afterwards, the man recording the video — who police allege is Hall — laughs to himself before uttering a racial slur.

The footage was shot on Monday afternoon at about 3 p.m., White said.

In addition to the simple assault charges, Hall faces one count of attempted assault by physical menace to create fear.

Hall, who is white, has yet to enter pleas to the 10 charges.

In a video recorded by the Tappah County News, White assured a large group of parents and residents this week that the investigation is ongoing.

White — who said police think Hall's truck did make contact with one of the children's bikes — told them that state prosecutors would be conferring with federal authorities about possible hate crime charges in this case.

Online records show Hall is being held on $45,000 bond. It was unclear Wednesday if Hall had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Willie Hill, whose son was part of the group of children on bikes, spoke to WHBQ-TV.

"I shouldn't be worrying about if they should be worried about being run off the road," said Hill. "They should be worried about the next big game or worried about prom ... these are the things our kids should be worried about."

