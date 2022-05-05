The Staircase: Where Is Michael Peterson Now?

Michael Peterson was sentenced to life in prison in 2003 for the murder of Kathleen Peterson

Michael Peterson, left, and his son Todd Peterson speak during a break in court proceedings Friday July 11,2003 in Durham, N.C. The elder Peterson is on trial for the murder of his wife Kathleen Peterson, who was Todd's stepmother. Todd was the subject of testimony today as officers described his demeanor the night of the her death.

Michael Peterson, left, and his son Todd Peterson speak during a break in court proceedings Friday July 11,2003 in Durham, N.C. The elder Peterson is on trial for the murder of his wife Kathleen Peterson, who was Todd's stepmother. Todd was the subject of testimony today as officers described his demeanor the night of the her death.

While there have been several retellings of the chilling case, like Netflix's take on it in 2018, HBO Max's rendition strives to reveal untold sides and different angles of the harrowing story, with Colin Firth as the lead.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Despite actors playing the people involved, the limited series is very much a true story — in which Peterson is still alive (and living freely) today.

Read ahead to learn more about Michael Peterson and where he is now.

Who is Michael Peterson?

Michael Peterson, center, watches as prosecutor David Saacks, not pictured, argues why gay pornography and e-mail soliciting sex with another man taken from Peterson's home computer should be presented to the jury during Peterson's murder trial, Thursday Aug. 7, 2003, in Durham, N.C. Peterson is flanked by lead defense counsel David Rudolf, left, and co-counsel Thomas Maher, right. Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson ruled the material was relevant because it could address a motive for the first-degree murder charge against Peterson, who is accused of killing his wife, Kathleen. Credit: Chuck Liddy/AP/Shutterstock

Michael was born in Nashville, Tennessee in 1943 before moving to work for the U.S. Department of Defense after college. He later met his first wife Patricia Sue, an elementary school teacher, in West Germany. They wed in 1968 and had two boys together, Todd and Clayton.

After serving in the Vietnam War, he began to write novels and newspaper columns about his experiences following his honorable discharge in 1971. While living together, Michael and Patricia became close with their neighbors-turned-friends George and Elizabeth Ratliff.

In 1983, George died from a military accident, and in 1985, Elizabeth was found dead at the foot of her staircase with head injuries.

Michael and Patricia later divorced, and not long after, he moved in with telecoms exec Kathleen Atwater before eventually tying the knot in 1997.

In 2001, Kathleen was found unconscious at the bottom of their staircase in Durham, North Carolina — and was pronounced dead.

What crimes did Michael Peterson commit?

Michael and Kathleen Peterson Michael and Kathleen Peterson | Credit: Netflix

Michael was seemingly innocent at first as he was the one who dialed 911 after finding Kathleen at the base of their steps.

According to Detective Art Holland of Durham police, Kathleen was "splayed out on the floor, her head resting on the landing of a back staircase" — details that sparked suspicion due to the awfully close similarities to Elizabeth's death in 1985.

Michael suggested that Kathleen fell down the stairs after drinking too much alcohol and Valium, but no fingerprints were detected on the wine bottle or glasses out in the kitchen.

Kathleen was apparently bludgeoned to death after a medical examiner noticed several lacerations on her scalp. The dried blood atop her head was a clue that she'd been there for a while, and since Michael was the only person in the house at that time, he was the only suspect.

What was Michael Peterson's sentence?

Michael Peterson, left, and his son Todd Peterson speak during a break in court proceedings Friday July 11,2003 in Durham, N.C. The elder Peterson is on trial for the murder of his wife Kathleen Peterson, who was Todd's stepmother. Todd was the subject of testimony today as officers described his demeanor the night of the her death. Michael Peterson murder trial in July 2003 | Credit: Chuck Liddy/AP/Shutterstock

The prosecution suggested that Michael killed his wife after they got in a fight supposedly initiated by Kathleen's discovery of more than 2,000 explicit images of men on Michael's computer — in addition to emails in conversation with a young male escort he was planning on reuniting with after meeting a few months prior.

The defense, however, disputed that Kathleen was accepting of Michael's bisexuality and that the blow poke (a hollow tube instead of a solid metal stick) he allegedly used to strike her suffered no damage, nor had any remnants of blood on it.

On Oct. 10, 2003, the jury found Michael guilty of Kathleen's murder and sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole.

Where is Michael Peterson now?

Writer-Wifes Death, Durham, USA - 24 Feb 2017 Credit: AP/REX/Shutterstock

A retrial was later ordered after the judge vacated the jury's verdict in 2011, finding that the blood splatter analysts gave a false and misleading testimony in the first trial, resulting in an unsound conviction.

In 2017, Michael submitted an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter. This means that the person accused of murder can admit that there's enough evidence to convict them, but not admit guilty for committing the crime.

Michael was resentenced to 86 weeks in prison but was let free since he had already served more than that time. Currently, he resides in Durham, North Carolina — but has since sold the house where Kathleen died. (The house was on the market for $1.9 million, according to ABC 11 News.)

He had been living with his first wife, Patricia, (although divorced) for the past two years until her death from a heart attack, his son Clayton told North Carolina's News & Observer in 2021.