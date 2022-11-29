'Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies' : Where Is Casey Anthony Now?

Casey Anthony is revisiting her trial and more in a new Peacock docuseries.

More than 14 years after she was charged with the first-degree murder of her daughter Caylee in October 2008, Casey gives her first televised interview in Peacock's Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.

Released on Nov. 29, the three-part docuseries follows Casey as she tells her side of the story and provides an alternate theory to what happened to Caylee. The docuseries also features several of her friends and closest confidantes, as well as key members of her legal team.

The case, which has spanned numerous documentaries and news specials, was one of the most widely-watched criminal trials in history. According to Nielsen research, an estimated 40 million Americans watched some or all of the trial — and the verdict was viewed by almost 100 million people worldwide.

Though she received a four-year sentence in July 2011, she was released from jail shortly after.

Here's everything to know about Casey Anthony and where she is now.

Who is Casey Anthony?

Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/MCT via Getty.

Casey Marie Anthony was born on March 19, 1986, and lived in Orlando, Florida with her parents, George and Cindy Anthony, when her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony was reported missing in 2008.

Following a family argument with her parents, Casey left the family's home on June 16, 2008, with Caylee and didn't return for 31 days. After learning that Casey's car had been impounded, her father George went to retrieve the car, where he discovered a strong smell coming from the trunk.

On July 15, 2008, Casey's mother Cindy called 911 and said that she hadn't seen Caylee in 31 days. She also claimed that Casey's car smelled like a dead body had been inside it.

At the time, Casey claimed that she hadn't seen Caylee in a month and that a babysitter named Zenaida Fernandez Gonzalez may have kidnapped her. During her murder trial, Casey's lawyer, Jose Baez, acknowledged that Casey had made up the story about the nanny.

What was Casey Anthony arrested for?

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/MCT/Landov.

After lying to the police about her place of employment, Casey was arrested and charged with child neglect, making false official statements, and obstructing an investigation on July 16, 2008, a day after her mother reported Caylee missing.

She was later declared a "person of interest" in Caylee's disappearance on July 22, 2008. Later that year, on Dec. 11, 2008, Caylee's skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near the Anthony family's house. On October 14, 2008, Casey was charged with first-degree murder.

What was Casey Anthony's sentence?

George and Casey Anthony. Peter Kramer/NBC/Getty Images; Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/MCT/Getty Images

Years later, on May 24, 2011, Casey's trial commenced in Orlando, Florida. In Baez's opening statement, he claimed that Caylee drowned in the family swimming pool and that Casey's father George sought to cover up the accidental death. He also alleged that George had molested Casey as a child, causing her to develop a habit of lying.

After about two months, closing arguments were given on July 3, 2011. Two days later, the jury reached a verdict. Casey was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child. She was, however, found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

When was Casey Anthony released from jail?

Red Huber-Pool/Getty.

On July 7, 2011, Casey received a four-year sentence and a $4,000 fine for the four counts of lying to police. However, she was released from jail shortly after, on July 17, with credit for time served.

Where is Casey Anthony now?

Casey Anthony.

In March 2017, Casey gave her first interview since the trial to the Associated Press. In the article, she admitted to lying to the police and spoke about the public's perception of her.

"Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do," she told the publication.

In December 2020, Casey filed papers to start her own private investigation business in South Florida. While many assumed her reason for launching the business was to investigate the 2008 death of her daughter, a source told PEOPLE that wasn't true.

"That's a closed chapter in her life," the source said. "She's not starting a company to get answers about Caylee."

On Nov. 29, 2022, Casey told her side of the story in Peacock's docuseries Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which marked her first televised interview. In the three-part docuseries, she made several bombshell accusations, including that she blames her father for Caylee's death.

"He was standing there with her," she recalled in the docuseries. "She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn't rush to call 911 and he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold."