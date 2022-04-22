Where Is Cary Stayner from Hulu's Captive Audience Now?

From the crimes he committed to the sentence he received, here's everything you need to know about serial killer Cary Stayner

Convicted Yosemite murderer Cary Stayner is escorted out of a Mariposa County courtroom, to face charges that he killed three park tourists who were staying at a motel where he worked as a handyman on the outskirts of Yosemite National Park. Stayner was charged charged with murdering Carole Sund, 42, her daughter Juli, 15, of Eureka, Calif., and Silvina Pelosso, 16 of Argentina. Stayner has already beeen sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in the death of naturalist Joie Armstrong

Convicted Yosemite murderer Cary Stayner is escorted out of a Mariposa County courtroom, to face charges that he killed three park tourists who were staying at a motel where he worked as a handyman on the outskirts of Yosemite National Park. Stayner was charged charged with murdering Carole Sund, 42, her daughter Juli, 15, of Eureka, Calif., and Silvina Pelosso, 16 of Argentina. Stayner has already beeen sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in the death of naturalist Joie Armstrong

While viewers learn of the unfortunate events that Steven Stayner experienced at age seven — after being abducted by Kenneth Parnell before returning to his family at age 14 — the series also documents another nightmare that unfolded for the Stayner family in 1999.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Following Steven's return home in the wake of heroism (helping 5-year-old Timothy White escape his same abductor) in 1980, Parnell was arrested and later died at age 76 in prison in 2008 while serving a life sentence.

stayner docuseries Steven Stayner (front right) pictured with his older brother, Cary (center) | Credit: hulu

Several years later, tragedy struck again when Steve was hit and killed in a motorcycling accident in 1989. White also died young at age 35 after suffering a pulmonary embolism in 2010.

Just when the Stayners thought they had experienced it all, another unthinkable event occurred — Steven's older brother, Cary, was found guilty of a murder, and the family made headlines once again.

Here's everything to know about Cary's criminal past and where he is today.

What crimes did Cary Stayner commit?

\Motel handyman Cary Stayner shown in this July 29, 1999 booking mug, was charged Wednesday, Oct. 20, 1999 with capital murder in the killings of three Yosemite sightseers. The complaint filed by Mariposa County District Attorney Christine Johnson charges Stayner of three counts of murder as well as special circumstances that could bring the death penalty. Credit: AP

In 1999, Cary was arrested for murdering a young woman named Joie Ruth Armstrong in Yosemite, California. A 26-year-old nature guide, Armstrong was found decapitated in a wooded area of the national park, which was close to her home.

During an off-camera jailhouse interview in Sacramento following his arrest, Cary admitted to Armstrong's murder as well as the murders of Carole Sund, 42, her daughter Juli Sund, 15, and Juli's friend Silvina Pelosso, 16, as reported by The New York Times.

Cary was working as a janitor and staying in Yosemite's Cedar Lodge, the same motel the trio was residing in. In his jailhouse interview, he said that he killed the women ''because they were at the wrong place at the wrong time.''

Prior to Cary's murdering spree, "he said he had dreamed of killing women for 30 years before he found his moment this February," per The New York Times. The week before decapitating Armstrong, he said "he could no longer resist the temptation to kill again."

What was Cary Stayner's sentence?

Convicted Yosemite murderer Cary Stayner is escorted out of a Mariposa County courtroom, to face charges that he killed three park tourists who were staying at a motel where he worked as a handyman on the outskirts of Yosemite National Park. Stayner was charged charged with murdering Carole Sund, 42, her daughter Juli, 15, of Eureka, Calif., and Silvina Pelosso, 16 of Argentina. Stayner has already beeen sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in the death of naturalist Joie Armstrong Credit: Paul Sakuma/AP/Shutterstock

Cary was not initially accused of the murders, but due to the substantial amount of evidence he left behind, the FBI was led to him. Since they found his vehicle near Armstrong's cottage, Jeff Rinek (an FBI agent who was handling Cary's case at the time) said they wanted to use him as a "natural witness to interview," per ABC News.

Fleeing to a nudist colony after Armstrong's murder, Cary was found by the FBI and brought in for questioning — where he confessed to her killing and detailed the act "as if he was reading a soup label," according to FBI agent John Boles. Cary soon after admitted to killing the other three women.

Cary was convicted of first-degree murder on four counts and sentenced to death in 2002.

Where is Cary Stayner now?

Cary Stayner is led into a van by a U.S. Marshal from the Fresno County Jail in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Aug. 6, 1999 on his way to an arraignment in federal court. Stayner has been charged in the beheading of Joie Ruth Armstrong, a naturalist at Yosemite National Park. He has also confessed to killing three park sightseers earlier this year. If convicted of the June 21st slaying of Armstrong, the hotel handyman could face the death penalty. Credit: Kurt Hegre/Shutterstock