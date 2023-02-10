Where Is Alex Murdaugh Now?

Alex Murdaugh is currently standing trial for the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, that took place on June 7, 2021.

The once-prominent South Carolina attorney (known for multimillion-dollar judgments and his powerful family's involvement in the state's legal system for nearly 100 years) has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two related weapons charges, though he has pleaded not guilty.

While Alex's closely-watched trial began on Jan. 23, authorities brought him in for questioning days after Maggie and Paul were fatally shot. Legal teams stated on Feb. 9 that closing arguments could start around Feb. 23, based on attorneys' estimates.

Even if Murdaugh is acquitted in this trial, he will have more legal woes. He faces dozens of charges for alleged financial crimes, including misappropriating money from his law firm, defrauding clients of funds and computer crimes.

Authorities allege that he also defrauded the family of his former housekeeper out of a $4.5 million insurance settlement after she died in a mysterious slip-and-fall accident at his home. The judge ruled that information about the alleged financial crimes can be entered as evidence in the murder trial but Murdaugh will be tried on those charges at a later date.

The shocking case serves as the subject of Netflix's upcoming true crime docuseries, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, available to stream on Feb. 22 in three parts. It chronicles "how the prominent Murdaugh family purportedly used and abused their wealth and privilege to the extreme, and which family member is allegedly behind it all," according to the streamer.

Here's everything to know about Alex's current whereabouts.

Who is Alex Murdaugh?

The Murdaugh Family.

Alex is a former prominent attorney from the Lowcountry region of South Carolina, along with his powerful Murdaugh family who has dominated the legal landscape in the southern part of the state for 100 years. In fact, the five-county district has become known as "Murdaugh Country" due to three family members who have consecutively served as solicitors from 1920 to 2006.

A solicitor in South Carolina is comparable to a district attorney in other U.S. jurisdictions, of which the Murdaugh member who served was in charge of prosecuting all criminal cases in the state's 14th circuit district overseeing Allendale, Colleton, Hampton, Beaufort, and Jasper counties.

Randolph Murdaugh Sr. founded a one-man law firm in 1910 in Hampton (about 65 miles inland from Charleston) which later evolved into the Murdaugh family law firm. Three generations of the family have practiced law in the county since.

As for the double murder that Alex is standing trial for, on June 7, 2021, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division responded to a 911 call saying that two people were dead near some dog kennels at the family's isolated Islandton home in Colleton County. They were found dead on the 1,770-acre property, where the family has a hunting lodge, the Associated Press, The Island Packet and WSAV reported at the time.

Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh.

The Murdaugh family also had a home in Hampton, where the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division opened an investigation into the 2018 death of the Murdaughs' housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died after what was purported at the time to be a trip-and-fall accident.

On Oct. 14, 2021, Alex was arrested and charged with misappropriating insurance settlement funds in the wrongful death suit that followed the mysterious trip. Later in October, a local South Carolina news outlet reported that Alex's private island — co-owned with a deceased drug-smuggling suspect — has been placed up for sale, pending court approval.

Known as "Island A," the property is a 22-acre island that is the largest in the three Cherry Knoll Hill Islands, also called the "Williams Islands," located off the coast of Beaufort, according to the court filing obtained by Greenville News. "It's accessible only by boat and only during certain tides."

What was Alex Murdaugh charged with?

Alex's attorneys issued a statement on Sept. 15, 2021, saying they learned of a warrant for his arrest and that he planned to voluntarily surrender to authorities the next day. The next day, Alex turned himself into the Hampton County Law Enforcement Center and was charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and filing a false police report. After, Alex surrendered his passport to authorities and was released back into rehab.

Upon his release from the drug rehab facility, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement took Alex into custody on Oct. 14, 2021. He was arrested and charged with misappropriating insurance settlement funds in the wrongful death suit that followed the trip and fall death of housekeeper Satterfield.

Alex has been in jail at the Richland County Detention Center since with a bond set at $7 million, one of the highest bonds in state history.

When did Alex Murdaugh's trial begin?

Alex Murdaugh on Jan. 27, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP

Alex's trial is being held at the Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina. It began on Jan. 23 with closing arguments predicted to start on Feb. 23, according to attorneys' estimates.

On Feb. 8, the trial was adjourned after the courthouse received a bomb threat. Just before 12:30 p.m., Judge Clifton Newman abruptly dismissed the jurors for a "break." After they filed out, he addressed the rest of the gallery, saying, "We have to evacuate the building at this time. We'll be in recess until we discover what's going on."

Officials confirmed to PEOPLE that the Colleton County courthouse had received a bomb threat, but are not sharing further details. "This is very serious," a Colleton County police officer told PEOPLE, who was in the courtroom at the time.

PEOPLE confirmed that Alex Murdaugh was evacuated from the building via a different route than usual. His family was also ushered out a back exit, where they got into SUVs and drove away. Courthouse employees and trial watchers stood outside the courthouse as police set up a perimeter.

How many years in prison could Alex Murdaugh serve if convicted?

Suspended from practicing law, Alex now faces a total of 74 criminal charges. Of those charges, 71 are financial crimes from the grand jury indictments, and three are additional Colleton County charges stemming from the alleged murder-for-hire suicide attempt.

He faces 30 years to life in prison without parole if convicted of murder, allowing him to avoid the death penalty.