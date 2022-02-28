When 2 Children Were Abducted from Maryland Home, Their Father Followed the Suspect Until His Arrest: Police

Christopher Wade Shultz, 40, is facing two counts of abduction for children under 12, two counts of kidnapping for children under 16, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of home invasion, third-degree burglary, trespassing on posted property, and second-degree assault.

"[Shultz] knocked on the door and asked to speak to someone who wasn't there," sheriff's office PIO Todd Wivell tells PEOPLE. "The father said, 'no this person is not there.' He came back a second time, knocked on the door, and the father answered. He had a dog with him now. He made entry into the house, assaulted the father. He then went into the home. He took the children and went and got into his vehicle and left."