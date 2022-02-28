When 2 Children Were Abducted from Maryland Home, Their Father Followed the Suspect Until His Arrest: Police
A Maryland man was arrested Saturday for allegedly abducting two children, ages 2 and 6, from their home.
Christopher Wade Shultz, 40, is facing two counts of abduction for children under 12, two counts of kidnapping for children under 16, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of home invasion, third-degree burglary, trespassing on posted property, and second-degree assault.
Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to an "abduction in progress" call around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.
"[Shultz] knocked on the door and asked to speak to someone who wasn't there," sheriff's office PIO Todd Wivell tells PEOPLE. "The father said, 'no this person is not there.' He came back a second time, knocked on the door, and the father answered. He had a dog with him now. He made entry into the house, assaulted the father. He then went into the home. He took the children and went and got into his vehicle and left."
The father told police dispatchers that he was following the suspect "who had just forcefully removed the children from his residence," according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Shultz allegedly parked his vehicle in a nearby business parking lot after he failed to pull over for police.
"When the deputies approached Shultz, he failed to obey their commands and got out and opened the backdoor of his vehicle, deploying a Rottweiler dog and holding it by his side," the sheriff's office said.
Deputies glanced inside the vehicle and were able to see one of the abducted children in the backseat.
"So then other deputies responded as backup and they were able to get Shultz to calm down and able to take him into custody without incident," Wivell said.
Shultz was staying on the same farmland property as the father and his children, Wivell said.
The sheriff's office said, "Schultz had no relation or rights to the children."
Shultz was booked at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.