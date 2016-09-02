What's Next for Stanford Sexual Assault Convict Brock Turner Now That He's Free?

On Friday morning, just three months into his six-month sentence, Brock Turner, the former Stanford University student convicted of sexual assault, was freed from a northern California jail and released back into a world where he has become the embodiment of white privilege.

A rumpled, gaunt Turner exited jail in the predawn darkness of Friday morning, and made a beeline for a waiting SUV, which whisked him away from the rabble of reporters and the cluster of protestors waiting for him.

He spoke not a single word as he left the prison grounds and his face was completely expressionless as he made his way towards the idling vehicle.

What’s next for Turner now that he’s been freed? No one can say for sure, but the court has instituted a number of restrictive conditions on the former college athlete as part of his post-jail probation.

Turner, who was returning to his hometown in Ohio on Friday, has been barred from ever stepping foot on Stanford University’s campus again and he must now register as a sex offender, according to court documents.

Turner has been sentenced to a three-year probationary period, which a court agreed he could serve while living in Ohio. He has also been ordered to attend drug and alcohol counseling.

Turner will also be required to complete a sex offender management program and participate in polygraph tests, according to his probation conditions.

In March, Turner was found guilty of three felonies for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster outside an on-campus fraternity party last January.

The case garnered national attention, and sparked outrage, when Judge Aaron Persky sentenced Turner to six months in county jail – after prosecutors asked for six years – holding that a lengthy sentence would have a “severe impact” on him.

Turner has admitted to having sexual contact with the woman, but maintains that it was consensual.

Court officials tell PEOPLE that Turner will need to check in with his new probation officer in Ohio within 72 hours of his release. If not, he could be returned to California where he’ll be expected to complete his probation.

Turner will also be required to visit the Greene County Sheriff’s Office in Xenia within five days of his return to the state, where he will be photographed, fingerprinted and be asked to sign the state’s sex offender’s register.

He will remain on that list for the rest of his life, and will never be allowed to live next to or work in a school.

Turner will also have to seek permission for any out-of-state excursions, and must keep authorities informed of his address.

According to reports, officials in his Ohio hometown are already distributing leaflets about Turner’s sex offender status.

Turner will also be asked to submit to random chemical testing and has been banned from possessing any firearms, according to court documents.