Nineteen students and two teachers were murdered Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Texas School Shooting: What We Know About the Victims

It was a typical Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, as students and teachers at Robb Elementary School wound down the school year, with graduation set for the weekend. In the morning, the school celebrated its honor roll, but shortly after, the bright futures of 19 young students and two teachers were tragically cut short.

An 18-year-old gunman wearing body armor crashed his car in a ditch near the school, then, after getting past law enforcement, entered a classroom and locked himself inside, killing 21 people.

The Uvalde attack came less than two weeks after a shooting in a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store that killed 10 people, in which a police say a white supremacist targeted Black people. It was the latest mass shooting to shock the conscience of Americans, and to make them wonder what it will take for the killings to stop.

Here's what what is known about the victims so far:

Eva Mireles, 44

Eva Mireles, Teacher Killed in Robb Elementary School Shooting Eva Mireles | Credit: Courtesy Mireles Family and Lydia Martinez Delgado/Local News X/TMX

Eva Mireles is one of two teachers killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. She worked in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District for 17 years, her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, told ABC7.

According to her school district teacher bio, she was a fourth grade teacher who loved running and hiking. For five years, she had been co-teaching the grade with fellow instructor Irma Garcia, who was also killed Tuesday.

Mireles' daughter Adalynn paid tribute to her mother on Twitter Wednesday morning, writing, "My sweet mommy, I will miss you forever."

"Mom, I have no words to describe how I feel right now, tomorrow, and for the rest of my life," she wrote in a heartfelt tribute.

The tribute ended with: "I want to thank you mom, for being such an inspiration to me. I will forever be so proud to be your daughter. My sweet mommy, I will see you again."

Xavier Lopez, 10

Xavier Lopez Xavier Lopez | Credit: GoFundMe

Xavier Lopez was excited for summer to roll around so he could spend his days off swimming, his cousin, Lisa Garza, told the Associated Press.

But two days before summer vacation was to begin, he was caught up in the deadly gunfire at Robb Elementary School and ultimately killed, according to multiple outlets.

"He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today," said Garza, per AP.

Xavier's mom had seen him just a couple of hours before the shooting, a relative told ABC News, as she was at his school attending an awards ceremony — he had made the honor roll.

"He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom," Garza remembered. "This has just taken a toll on all of us."

GoFundMe verified a fundraiser by Xavier's family that was set up in his honor.

Uziyah Garcia, 9

Uziyah Garcia Uziyah Garcia | Credit: GoFundMe

Manny Renfro was in awe of his grandson Uziyah Garcia.

"The sweetest little boy that I've ever known," he told AP, quickly clarifying: "I'm not just saying that because he's my grandkid."

Uziyah last visited Renfro in San Angelo, Texas, during spring break, a journey that takes about three hours by car. "We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns," Renfro said, per the AP. "Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good. There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like we practiced."

Uziyah's aunt, Nikki Cross, told NBC DFW that the boy would have turned 10 this summer. He leaves behind two sisters, CNN reports.

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, 10

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio Lexi Rubio | Credit: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Alexandria Rubio's mother, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, wrote, "My beautiful, smart, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was recognized today for All-A honor roll. She also received the good citizen award. We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye."

A cousin of Alexandria wrote on Twitter, "She was such a bright light in everyone's life and was a badass ball player. You left this world way too soon ,and you will forever be missed."

Irma Garcia

Irma Garcia Irma Garcia | Credit: GoFundMe

Irma Garcia, a teacher, was remembered on a GoFundMe page set up in her honor as a loving wife and mother to four children.

"Sweet, kind, loving. Fun with the greatest personality," the page read.

"She sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom. She was a hero."

In 2019, Garcia was named a finalist for the Trinity Prize, which honors local teachers chosen as distinguished educators by Trinity University in San Antonio.

According to her profile at Robb Elementary School, she loved to barbecue with her husband of 24 years, Joe, and also listen to music. She had been a teacher at the school for 23 years.

Jose Flores, 10

Jose Flores Jr. Jose Flores | Credit: Facebook

Ten-year-old Jose Flores Jr. "loved going to school," his uncle Christopher Salazar told The Washington Post. "He was very smart."

Hours before he was killed, Jose was one of several star students who received a certificate for making the school honor roll.

While Jose "wasn't a kid who would look for trouble," his uncle said, trouble found him, stripping one more smile from the close-knit Uvalde community.

"He was a very happy little boy. He loved both his parents," Salazar told the Post, "and loved to laugh and have fun."

Jose's father, Jose Flores Sr., told CNN that "He was always full of energy, ready to play till the night." His favorite pastimes included baseball and video games.

Tess Mata

Tess Mata Credit: Twitter

Tess Mata's sister, Faith Mata, remembered her in a poignant Twitter post.

"My precious angel you are loved so deeply," Faith wrote. "In my eyes you are not a victim but a survivor. I love you always and past forever baby sister, may your wings soar higher then you could ever dream. Till we meet again Tess Marie, love your big sissy."

A verified GoFundMe campaign has been established to support Tess' family.

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Amerie Jo Garza with her father Angelo Garza Angel Garza, Amerie Jo Garza | Credit: GoFundMe

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, loved nothing more than her family, especially her little brother, 3-year-old Zayne.

"She kissed her brother, went to school," Berlinda Arreola, 49, tells PEOPLE of her granddaughter's last moments at home.

That same day, Amerie marked a major milestone for any 4th grader: she made the honor roll. Minutes after the award ceremony, Amerie was shot to death while trying to call 911.

"She was so protective," the grandmother says. "She always wanted to help."

Jayce Luevanos

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos Jayce Carmelo Luevanos | Credit: GoFundMe

A verified GoFundMe account confirms the death of Jayce Luevanos.

"The Cardona family is asking for any and all help both monetarily, for funeral expenses, as well as prayers for their family," the page states.

According to the BBC, Jayce's aunt wrote on Facebook, "Still can't believe that we're never gonna see you again."

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10

Jailah Silguero Jailah Silguero | Credit: Facebook

Jailah Silguero, 10, loved to dance and film TikTok videos, her mom Veronica Luevanos told the Los Angeles Times.

On that fateful day, Luevanos said Jailah, who normally enjoys going to school, "didn't want to go."

"She told her father, 'Can I stay home?'" Luevanos told Univision. "I think she knew something would happen."

On Facebook, the grieving mother wrote, "I'm so heart broken baby. We miss you so much mama R.I.P my beautiful angel fly high baby can't wait to see u again."

Jailah's cousin Jayce was also killed in the shooting.

A verified GoFundMe page has been set up to support Jailah's family.

Miranda Mathis, 11

Miranda Mathis Miranda Mathis | Credit: Facebook

Miranda Mathis' cousin Deanna Miller confirmed the 11-year-old's death on Facebook, writing, "My sweet baby cousin we loved u dearly I'm so sorry this happen to u baby please keep my family in your prayers," alongside a photo of the girl.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Miranda's family searched for her for hours before learning the devastating news.

"An update......my fiances [sic] friends daughter was confirmed killed. Miranda Mathis. Please send your prayers," a Twitter post read, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez | Credit: Facebook

Ten-year-old Annabell Rodriguez also died in Tuesday's massacre, along with her cousin, Jackie Cazares, who was also 10.

Polly Flores, Annabell's aunt, confirmed the devastating news in an online post, saying that her "heart is scattered" since she learned of the "beautiful" fourth-grader's death.

Her sister, Lidia Anthony Luna, revealed on Facebook that Annabell was looking forward to the upcoming summer break from school. "Now," Luna wrote, the two girls are "dancing up in the sky, watching over us."

Jackie Cazares, 10

Jackie Cazares Jackie Cazares | Credit: Facebook

Jacinto Cazares, father of 10-year-old Jackie Cazares, has confirmed that she, too, lost her life inside her fourth-grade classroom Tuesday morning.

"My baby girl has been taken away from my family and I," the grieving father said in an online post.

"We're devastated in ways I hope no one ever goes through. ... It hurts us to our souls." Cazares said that his daughter, who was with her cousin, Annabell Rodriguez, when she died, was "full of life and love," and vowed to do his part to ensure her "passing not be in vain."

Ellie Garcia, 10

Ellie Garcia Ellie Garcia | Credit: Facebook

Ellie Garcia's parents, Stephen Garcia and Jennifer Lugo, spent a large part of Tuesday frantically searching for their daughter, a basketball player in the city's youth league and avid Christian.

Shortly before noon, Jennifer posted on Facebook that she heard gunshots, wondering if the nearby police activity was headed toward her daughter's school. When news of an active shooter incident broke, she asked friends to help locate Ellie.

Several hours later, she received the news that Ellie had been killed in the horrific act of violence, writing in part, "My heart is shattered to pieces. I love you baby girl I will never stop thinking of you !!!"

In a previously recorded TikTok circulated by loved ones on social media, Ellie can be seen telling viewers, "Jesus, he died for us, so when we die, we'll be up there for him."

Alithia Ramirez, 10

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3231648297123343&set=a.1389238758030982 Alithia Ramirez | Credit: facebook

Rosemarie Ramirez was at work at the Dollar General in San Marcos, Texas, when she saw her brother on the news.

"He was searching for [his daughter]," she tells PEOPLE, her voice shaking.

At 1 a.m. this morning, he learned his daughter Alithia Ramirez was one of 19 victims of Tuesday's mass shooting.

"She loved to draw," Rosemarie says, opening her cell phone to show a drawing of sunflowers Alithia made for her. "It's the last thing she gave me."

Rosemarie drove about 150 miles to drop off a bouquet of flowers at the school.

"I want the families to know that they're not alone. We're all grieving," she says. "My whole family is devastated."

A verified GoFundMe page has been established to support the Ramirez family with any expenses stemming from their loss.

Rojelio Torres, 10

Rogelio Torres Rojelio Torres | Credit: Federico Torres

Rojelio Torres was identified as one of the students killed in Tuesday's mass shooting.

The Torres family said it took 12 hours for them to receive the news Rojelio died.

"We are devastated and heartbroken. Rojer was a very intelligent, hard-working and helpful person. He will be missed and never forgotten," his aunt Precious Perez told KSAT-TV.

"Thank you for the prayers and for trying to help find my cousin, it breaks my heart to say my Rojelio is now with the angels. I'll forever miss you and love you my angel," his cousin wrote on Twitter, per The Guardian.

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

Makenna Lee Elrod texas shooting victim https://www.gofundme.com/f/our-precious-angel-makenna-lee-elrod Makenna Lee Elrod | Credit: gofundme

Makenna Lee Elrod's big sister Kadence Elizabeth confirmed the 4th grader's death on Twitter Tuesday.

"My baby sister has finally been found in a classroom… thank you for everyone sending their love to my family and I," she wrote. "All I ask is that you hug your loved ones tonight and tell them you love them, you never know when you won't have the chance to anymore."

Makenna loved tumbling, a friend's mother told The Dallas Morning News.

The pair had recently exchanged friendship bracelets, solidifying their bond.

"She had the biggest heart and loved her family and friends so much," Makenna's aunt wrote in a verified GoFundMe page set up for her family. "Her smile would light up a room. We will carry her in our hearts and we know she is with our Lord and Savior."

Nevaeh Bravo, 10

Nevaeh Bravo Nevaeh Bravo | Credit: Facebook

Nevaeh Bravo's death was confirmed by her cousin on Twitter, per the Los Angeles Times.

"Unfortunately my beautiful Nevaeh was one of the many victims from todays tragedy," she wrote. "Thank you for the support and help. Rest in peace my sweet girl, you didn't deserve this."

Her aunt created a GoFundMe campaign for the family to cover any funeral expenses or costs stemming from the tragedy, thanking the community for their support.

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10

Maite Rodriguez Maite Rodriguez | Credit: gofundme

Before learning of her death, those who knew Maite Rodriguez posted pleas for help in finding the little girl, on Facebook.

"Please pray that she's found safe," Claudia Perez Sanchez, Maite's father's girlfriend, wrote. "Prayers to all the families and kids. This is so heartbreaking."

In an updated post, Sanchez confirmed Maite was killed.

"She's been found she's now flying high with the angels. Rest In Peace Maite Rodriguez," the post read.

Eliahana 'Elijah' Cruz Torres, 10

Eliahana Torres Elijah Torres | Credit: GoFundMe

Eliahana "Elijah" Cruz Torres, 10, was looking forward to her final softball game of the season on Tuesday, but she never made it.

"I talked to her last night," her aunt told KENS-TV, "and she was kind of nervous, saying that it was her last game, and she didn't want softball to end."

The young athlete was also waiting to learn if she made the all-star team.

"And she was also saying like, 'What if I make it? I'm gonna be so nervous.' And I was like, 'Girl, you got this,'" her aunt told the station.

Layla Salazar, 11

Layla Salazar Layla Salazar | Credit: Facebook

The final Texas shooting victim to be identified, Layla Salazar is a name to remember.

The happy girl, who loved jamming to "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns 'N' Roses with her dad on the way to school, was fondly known as the "princess" of her family, according to her parents' Facebook profiles.

She was also quick, winning a total of six races at her school's field day, AP reports. "She was just a whole lot of fun," her father, Vinnie Salazar, told the outlet.

On a GoFundMe campaign established to support Layla's family, Vinnie wrote, "If people knew how much we truly miss our daughter, they would wonder how we're still breathing ... she will live within the beat of my heart forever."

The Facebook bio of Layla's mother, Melinda Alejandro Salazar, reads, "My family is my life," which includes Layla's two brothers.