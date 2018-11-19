Everything to Know About Amanda Knox and Her New Fiancé, Christopher Robinson

Amanda Knox — who once faced a murder charge and served a years-long prison sentence in Europe before she was fully exonerated in the crime — is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend.

It was in 2007 that Knox, a University of Washington student who was studying abroad in central Italy, was charged with murder alongside her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, when 21-year-old Meredith Kercher was found dead in the Perugia home she shared with Knox.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Knox — who was only 20 years old at the time of Kercher’s death — spent four years in prison during her detention and prosecution. She was finally allowed to return stateside in 2015 when her sentence was reversed and she was found innocent by Italy’s highest court.

By that time, Knox and the trial had remained constant fixtures in media headlines for nearly a decade.

Now, nearly four years after proving her innocence, Knox is set to marry Seattle-based author Christopher Robinson.

With the news that wedding bells are in the near future for the happy couple, here is everything you need to know about Knox and Robinson.

What does Knox do now?

Since her release from prison, Knox has been hard at work to address the many issues that were raised during her trial.

Knox, now 31, is raising awareness about problems in the judicial system in the hopes of keeping wrongful convictions from happening to others. She participated in a 2016 Netflix documentary about her case, which was ultimately nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards. Knox also recently hosted the VICE and Facebook show, The Scarlet Letter Reports, which saw her explore the nature of public shaming, which played a major part of her trial.

By using her experience to make a difference, Knox has said she’s been able to reclaim her life.

“Now I have normal-person fears — fears of failure, of not being smart enough or strong enough or kind enough,” Knox told PEOPLE in August of last year.

“I was told that my best-case scenario would likely consist of writing my memoir and then disappearing … Whether I deserved it or not, there was nothing I could do but accept that the story of the girl accused of murdering her roommate would be the frame through which people viewed and consumed me, and through which I had to pass to live my life.”

She continued: “I can’t tell you how grateful I am that things didn’t turn out that way.”

Knox was also able to finish her college classes and even started writing an arts column for a Seattle-area newspaper, where she lives.

Who is Robinson?

Robinson, 36, is a writer from Seattle, who has published poems and novels such as 2015’s War of the Encyclopaedists.

A year before their engagement, Knox told PEOPLE about the qualities she admired in her then-boyfriend.

“I don’t want to get married for the sake of getting married. My hope is that I have a partner with whom I can continue to take on the world … and I very much love Chris and feel like he is my partner,” Knox said, “and he would be a wonderful dad and we talk about it all the time.

RELATED: Amanda Knox on Rebuilding Her Life 7 Years After Being Released from Italian Prison

“I look forward to that part of my life that I had always taken for granted growing up and then had to let go of in prison,” she said to PEOPLE.

When did they start dating?

After returning home to the Pacific Northwest, Knox was in another relationship when she met Robinson at a book launch for War of the Encyclopaedists.

“I was probably the only person at the party who didn’t really know who she was,” Robinson told PEOPLE in August 2017. “I knew [about] Italy and some legal stuff and something that shouldn’t have happened. But I didn’t really know her story.”

In order to write a review about the book, Knox interviewed Robinson and his co-author. But after speaking, their connection was clear.

“When we shook hands goodbye, he said, ‘I think you’re someone I should be friends with,’ ” Knox recalled to PEOPLE, in a moment she called “amazing.”

RELATED: Amanda Knox on Falling in Love & Wanting Kids — and What She Will Tell Them About Her Prison Ordeal

“That hadn’t happened to me yet, where I came home and someone I didn’t know — who I admired for their accomplishments but also thought of potentially as a peer — could be my friend.”

A few months after their interview, Knox and Robinson began dating in late 2015. They moved in together in 2016, and now share their home with three cats, Mr. Screams, Mr. Fats and Emil.

How did he propose?

One of the things that Robinson and Knox bonded over during their initial meeting in 2015 was their shared love of Star Trek. Robinson paid tribute to their love of science fiction during his proposal on Friday, which was captured on video.

Robinson decorated their yard in blue and purple lights and placed a fake meteorite outside for Knox to find. As music played in the background, Knox picked up the smoking meteorite and read from an electronic tablet Robinson had created.

“I don’t have a ring, but I do have a big rock. Will you stay with me until the last star in the last galaxy burns out. And then even after that,” said Robinson. “Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?”

“Yeah, yes I will!” Knox replied.

What’s next?

Knox previously told PEOPLE that she has long thought Robinson would make a good father, and she revealed the couple has often discussed having children of their own.

“He would be a wonderful dad and we talk about it all the time,” she said in August 2017.

And when they have children, Knox said, they will be prepared to discuss the events of the trial with them.

“I imagine Christopher and I will have many conversations with our children over the years, beginning at the beginning,” she said.

She told PEOPLE she hopes to use her experiences to teach her and Robinson’s children about how to protect themselves, and when to ask for help.

“We look forward to traveling abroad with them and instilling in them a more sophisticated understanding of human flaws and vulnerabilities than I had when I was 20,” she said. “I hope to instill in them the sense that not knowing what to do and asking for help, especially of us, doesn’t mean that they are less capable or less adult.”

She continued: “We’ll help each other, and that will be our strength … That’s what my family taught me.”