What Happened to Sandy Beal? New Podcast Explores Unanswered Questions in 18-Year-Old's Mysterious Death

A teen's 1977 death was ruled a suicide, but holes in the investigation have long left loved ones suspicious of a cover-up. Decades later, an iHeartRadio original podcast aims to get some answers

In her years of reporting on violence against women, journalist Melissa Jeltsen has received innumerable tips from readers desperate for someone to dig into their stories of injustice. But among the many pleas she's heard, there was one that she just couldn't shake — a letter written by Joanne Beal, who has spent the better part of her life wondering what happened to her eldest child, a headstrong daughter named Sandy, who was found fatally shot in her blue Ford Pinto more than 40 years ago.

Sandy Beal was a petite young woman, but her presence was larger than life, family members say. Standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, the popular 18-year-old had a toughness about her, and an eagerness to launch her career as an upholder of law and order in Maryland. Then on Feb. 11, 1977, just a month shy of her 19th birthday, she suddenly died. Authorities quickly determined she had taken her own life, despite a few strange details that pointed to something more sinister.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"From the first moment I heard about Sandy, I felt drawn to learn more about her short life," Jeltsen tells PEOPLE, "and to better understand her mysterious death."

Jeltsen reached out to Joanne to talk about her daughter's case, and what began as curiosity resulted in an iHeartRadio original podcast — What Happened to Sandy Beal — premiering Wednesday, March 9, on all major podcast platforms. (A clip from the show is below.)

Prior to her death, Sandy showed no warning signs of self-harm, according to her family. If anything, she was optimistic, determined to make inroads with the local police department as she looked to join the force.

"I was intrigued by the fact that Sandy desperately wanted to become a police officer, at a time when few women attempted that career path," Jeltsen tells PEOPLE. "She was brave and ambitious and somehow, things went terribly wrong."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Sandy Beal at her high school graduation Sandy Beal at her high school graduation | Credit: iHeartRadio

Throughout the series, Jeltsen speaks with relatives, police department officials and other relevant characters in Sandy's life and death, uncovering inconsistencies with investigators' narrative and overlooked evidence that offers insight into Sandy's private life — including a secret fling, an unexpected pregnancy and motive for a possible police cover-up.

"Sandy's family has been haunted for decades by the lack of concrete answers," says Jeltsen. "I wanted to see if I could help, if not bring closure, bring some clarity to exactly what happened to Sandy."

Tune into What Happened to Sandy Beal on iHeartRadio Wednesday to learn about a side of Sandy's perplexing case not captured in county police reports.