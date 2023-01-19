West Virginia Teenager Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of 4 Family Members

Gavin Smith, 18, is eligible for parole in 15 years due to a West Virginia mercy law

By
Published on January 19, 2023 11:02 AM
Gavin Smith
Photo: West Virginia Regional Jail

A teenage boy in West Virginia was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for killing his mother, stepfather and two siblings.

Gavin Smith, 18, received life in prison with mercy for three counts of first-degree murder in a Kanawha County court, meaning he's eligible for parole in 15 years under West Virginia law, reported WSAZ-TV in Huntington, W. Va.

Smith was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony last month for the deaths of Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 39, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3.

Judge Kenneth Ballard said at the sentencing that he only granted mercy because it was mandated by state law, per the station.

"You murdered your entire family in cold blood, Mr. Smith," Ballard said. "You devised this plan to kill your family days and weeks in advance for the selfish reason of spending time with your girlfriend. You executed your mother and stepfather by shooting them in the head while they were asleep. Then you executed your two brothers by shooting them in the head. The youngest of which was hiding under his crib."

"Your actions can only be described as an act of pure evil," continued Ballard. "I find that you have no remorse for your actions."

Smith was 16 when he committed the murders in December 2020. A family member found the victims shot dead at their home in Elkview, reported WBOY-TV.

Smith was indicted for the murders last June, the station added. His girlfriend at the time, Rebecca Walker, also pleaded guilty as an adult to four counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in September 2021.

At Tuesday's sentencing, Daniel Long's father spoke about his grief following his family members' deaths.

"I never expected my life to be in such turmoil at this stage," Doug Long said. "No one knows what life brings and the situation surrounding this horrific murder was unimaginable. Nothing could prepare me for the sorrow and hurt inflicted on me and my family by this incident."

"It is my opinion that his sentence should be harsh and severe, served to the maximum while allowed by law," continued Long. "Human life is a gift from God our creator. He and only He has a right to give life and to end it."

