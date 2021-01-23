Oreanna Myers, 25, killed her three kids and two step kids, set the family's home on fire and then turned the gun on herself in December, the Greenbrier County Sheriff says

West Virginia Mother Fatally Shoots 5 Children, Burns Down Home and Then Turns Gun on Herself

A West Virginia mom died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting her three kids and two step-kids and setting the family's house on fire in December, authorities revealed Friday.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff held a press conference Thursday to share details of the incident after an investigation was concluded.

Oreanna Myers, 25, was the biological mother of Kian Myers, 4; Aarikyle Nova Myers, 3; and Haiken Jirachi Myers, 1. She was step-mom to Shaun Dawson Bumgarner, 7 and Riley James Bumgarner, 6, and married to Brian Bumgarner.

Brian had been staying at his father's house during the work week to be closer to his job after the family car was rendered unusable from a previous accident.

Sheriff Bruce Sloan said during the press conference that the tragic incident took place on Tuesday, Dec. 8, while Brian was away.

Oreanna shot the kids after picking up Shaun and Kian from the school bus that afternoon, Sloan said. About an hour after she had picked the boys up, a neighbor called in a 911 call to report that the house was on fire.

Oreanna was found outside the remains of the house with the murder weapon beside her. Photos shared by the Sheriff's department show the two-story home completely destroyed from the fire.

Sloan said that there was no history indicating Oreanna had ever previously mistreated the kids and that Child Protective Services had never been called to the family's house. Oreanna left a note and will for Brian duct-taped to the inside of the family car.

Aarikyle, Haiken, Shaun and Riley are survived by Brian, and Shaun and Riley are survived by their mother Raven Danell Frisbie Bumgarner. An obituary for the four kids said that the siblings were known around town as "Team Shark."

"Shaun was a second-grade student at Frankford Elementary. He loved playing t-ball and climbing trees. He was interested in space and wanted to be an astronaut," the obituary said. "Riley was in kindergarten at Frankford Elementary. He loved all sports, especially football. He was extremely interested in music and was learning to play the piano and the ukulele."

According the obituary, "Aarikyle loved painting, being a kid and was sneaky. He loved Ninja Turtles and superheroes. Haiken being the youngest was spoiled by all and loved driving his toy cars."

A memorial service was held on Dec. 17.