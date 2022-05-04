According to the fire marshal's office, volunteer firefighter John D. Forbush, 24, was working less than 1 mile away when he heard the initial call to dispatch on his department-issued radio

W.Va. Mom Killed Daughter, 8, by Driving into River with Her — and Firefighter Died Trying to Save Them

Three people are dead, including an 8-year-old girl and the volunteer firefighter who tried to save her, after the girl's mother intentionally drove their vehicle into a West Virginia river in what authorities have labeled a murder-suicide.

According to a news release from the West Virginia Fire Marshal, 42-year-old LaTonya Bell deliberately drove her car into a Braxton County river with her daughter, Havana Pipkins, on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Citing surveillance footage, WCHS-TV reports Bell sped through a parking lot before driving her vehicle into the water.

According to the fire marshal's office, volunteer firefighter John D. Forbush, 24, was working less than 1 mile away when he heard the initial call to dispatch on his department-issued radio.

Upon arrival, Forbush immediately jumped into the river to save the victims trapped in the car. The rescue attempt was unsuccessful and Forbush, along with Bell and Havana, died at the scene, authorities said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"John D. Forbush selflessly gave his life for strangers in need," the fire marshal's office wrote. A four-year veteran volunteer firefighter with the Gassaway Fire Department, Forbush's "service to the community will forever be remembered."

According to a GoFundMe campaign launched to raise money for Forbush's funeral costs, he leaves behind a fiancée and a 1-year-old daughter.

"I'd give anything to tell you how much I love you and how much I appreciated and how proud of you that I am, just one more time," his fiancée Amber Frame wrote in a Facebook post, acknowledging his death. "You came from basically nothing and yet still made so much of yourself... I miss you so much John Dean Forbush. Our baby will know everything there was to know about you. She loves her dada so much."

Funeral services for the fallen firefighter are scheduled for Tuesday.