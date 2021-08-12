Thomas Cekada was pronounced dead at Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson after the incidents

W.Va. Man Dead After He's Stabbed in the Neck During Altercation, Crashes SUV While Fleeing: Police

A West Virginia man who was stabbed in the neck and later caused a traffic crash is now dead.

The victim, Thomas Cekada, was traveling away from an altercation that occurred with Scott Michael Hundley when he hit another vehicle, according to The Herald-Mail, which cited the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

"These two are acquaintances, they knew each other, and there appeared to be some bad history between the two," Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Victor Lupis said, per the outlet.

Lupis detailed that both Cekada, 29, and Hundley, 28, had come in contact with one another at another location before Cekada drove off. He could not provide further details on the altercation due to the investigation being ongoing.

According to Lupis, Deputy Will Wilhelm responded to a report of a traffic crash on W.Va. 9 East, which is also Charles Town Road, at 3:46 p.m. local time the day of the incident.

There, Wilhelm found Cekada's Ford Escape had crashed into a Dodge pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck obtained non-life-threatening injuries, though further details were not made public, per The Herald-Mail.

At the scene of the incident, Wilhelm found Cekada with "a serious stab wound to his neck," The Herald-Mail reports. He allegedly gave Cekada first aid until an ambulance took him to the hospital.

Cekada was pronounced dead at Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson. Lupis told The Herald-Mail that his body was sent to the West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.