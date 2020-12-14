West Virginia Juvenile Charged in Murders of 4 Family Members at Home

The family was found dead after their relatives became worried and went to check on them

Authorities in West Virginia have charged a juvenile with the quadruple murder of a family.

On Sunday morning, Kanawha County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting the discovery of a family that had been murdered, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The caller had gone to their relatives' Elkview home to check on them after being unable to make contact for a few days.

The caller said that when he got to the family's home, the door was unlocked and inside were the bodies of three residents "dead from an apparent act of violence," according to the news release.

The caller then went to a neighboring home to call 911.

During a search of the family's home, deputies found a fourth victim. The deceased include an adult man, an adult female, a 12-year-old boy, and a 3-year-old boy.

In a press conference outside the family's home, Sheriff Mike Rutherford said the couple's oldest child, a 16-year-old son, was safely located elsewhere.

Hours later, Rutherford announced that an unnamed "juvenile" had been charged in the four murders.

Neither the suspect's nor the victims' identities have been released as of Monday. The sheriff’s office did not provide the suspect's identity due to laws regarding juvenile offenders, according to the department's Facebook statement.

It's unclear when the alleged murders occurred.