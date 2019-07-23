4-Year-Old West Va. Girl Is Missing and Believed to Be in ‘Extreme Danger’

Image zoom Gracelynn Scritchfield National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

A 4-year-old girl is missing and believed to be in “extreme danger” after allegedly being abducted in West Virginia, PEOPLE confirms.

Gracelynn June Scritchfield was last seen in Fairmont, West Virginia, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She was wearing summer attire.

Police believe Gracelynn was abducted by her father, 26-year-old Arlie “Trey” Hetrick III, during what was supposed to be a routine visit with him.

According to WDTV, the child’s mother, Summer Stritchfield, claimed Gracelynn was supposed to be returned home to her by 6 p.m., but when Summer called the girl’s father to check in, he said he’d gone away with Gracelynn on a week-long trip.

Gracelynn is a white female with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. Hetrick is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 foot 9 inches and weighs 140 pounds.

Image zoom Arlie Hetrick National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The pair are believed to be traveling in a 2001 gold Subaru Forester, WV License Plate 1TH163, with bungee cords on the rear door. Their destination is unknown.

Anyone with information was asked to call the West Virginia State Police – Fairmont at (304) 367-2850.