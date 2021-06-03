Angel Overstreet has not been accounted for since May 8

West Virginia Baby Has Been Missing Since May and Police Are 'Very Concerned,' as Dad Sits in Jail

West Virginia police are searching for a missing 3-month-old girl whose father has been arrested on unrelated charges.

Angel Nichole Overstreet has been missing since approximately May 8, according to Huntington Police. Now her father — the last known person to see her — is behind bars on unrelated charges.

In a Facebook post shared on May 25, Huntington police said Child Protective Services called authorities the day before to report that they could not locate an infant.

According to the police, CPS officials became concerned when they contacted Angel's father, Shannon Overstreet, regarding custody issues from Kentucky and were told that he had turned the infant over to CPS workers two weeks earlier.

However, investigators were unable to confirm the reported custody exchange and are now asking for the public's help.

"At this time, we have no specific evidence of foul play, but we are very concerned about the safety of Angel Nichole Overstreet," Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said at a press conference on May 26, WCHS reports.

During the press conference, Cornwell revealed investigators found information on Shannon's phone that made it seem his daughter was last with him on May 1. Although he called Shannon a "person of interest" in Angel's disappearance, Cornwell declined to call him a suspect.

"We are working with the Kentucky State Police to execute a search warrant at a property he owns in Olive Hill, Kentucky," Cornwell said. "We are working with the United States Marshals Service to locate any potential witnesses or persons that may have knowledge related to the location of this child. We are working with the FBI. They are assisting us with digital forensics and have offered any other additional resources that we may need. We are also working with the West Virginia Intelligence Fusion Center regarding digital forensics."

While Angel's father remains behind bars, her mother has been in contact with police.

"I believe she is originally from Columbus, but she resided in Kentucky," Cornwell said. "To our knowledge she wasn't involved in anything that happened here in the past few weeks, but she is communicating and cooperating with us."

Angel is described as an infant girl with blue eyes and dark-colored hair with a reddish tint. She has a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the police department's Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or 911.