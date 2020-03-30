Image zoom West Virginia State Police

The parents of two young girls found dead in a Monroe County creek are deceased in what police believe to be a murder-suicide.

On Saturday afternoon, two fishermen found the body of an 11-month-old girl floating in a Monroe County, West Virginia, creek. Police responding to the scene later found the body of a 7-year-old girl floating in the creek nearby. Both girls had been murdered, West Virginia MetroNews reports.

Police began to search for the girls’ parents, Keven Anderson, 40, and Helen Rattamasribounreuang, 30, as persons of interest in their deaths, WVVA and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph report.

The following day, authorities found the couple’s bodies side by side in a remote, wooded area near a field not far from their Ballard home.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“We have reason to believe they died in the early morning hours (Sunday),” Sgt. Andy Evans of the West Virginia State Police told West Virginia MetroNews. Their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide and have left authorities with more questions than answers.

“It’s something that we may never able to answer,” Evans said. “No one expected a situation like this.”