Wells Fargo Fires Top Exec After He Allegedly Urinated on Elderly Woman During Flight to India

Shankar Mishra, the now-former vice president of Wells Fargo in India, is accused of urinating on a woman mid-flight

By
Published on January 7, 2023 12:11 AM
Wells Fargo bank entrance, Midtown, Manhattan. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Photo: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty

A Wells Fargo executive has been fired for allegedly urinating on a woman mid-flight.

Shankar Mishra was on an Air India flight from New York City to India when he allegedly urinated on another passenger on Nov. 26, India TV News reported.

Mishra is said to have gotten drunk while on the long flight. A complaint filed by the woman and obtained by the outlet said that he urinated on her and "kept standing there until the person sitting next to me tapped him and told him to go back to his seat."

She also claimed Air India workers were "deeply unprofessional" and "not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation."

The complaint said that the workers made Mishra apologize as he pleaded to not be taken into custody, leaving the woman "stunned."

She said, according to the publication, that he "started crying and profusely apologising," adding, "The flight crew told me that the pilot had vetoed giving me a seat in first class."

Air India tells PEOPLE in a statement that it has "taken a very serious view of the incident, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger. A police complaint has already been lodged and Air India is committed to assist the law enforcement agencies as well as regulatory authorities."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

It adds, "As a first step, Air India has banned the passenger for 30 days, the maximum it is permitted to unilaterally do so, and reported the matter to the DGCA for further action."

Air India continues, "We have also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India's crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation. We are also in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process."

The father of Mishra, 34, addressed the claims against his son during an interview with India Today TV.

"This is a totally false case. My son was traveling from the US. He had not slept for 72 hours," said Shyam Mishra. "He might have taken a drink on the flight and slept. What happened after that even he does not know. It's very difficult to prove."

He continued, "I don't think he would have done this. The woman is 72 years old, she is like a mother to him."

He added that Mishra was pressured to apologize to the woman.

He has been charged with obscene act in a public place, assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and misconduct in public by a drunken person, according to India Today.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Wells Fargo said the employee was terminated.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behavior and we find these allegations deeply disturbing," it said, per ANI. "This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them."

According to India TV News, the statement comes after Delhi Police contacted the international bank with questions about Mishra's conduct.

Mishra was the vice president of Wells Fargo in India, per multiple news outlets.

It's not clear if Mishra has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Related Articles
Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence and Assault and Battery.(Oklahoma County Jail Mug Shot)
Uvalde Shooter's Mother Arrested in Oklahoma City for Allegedly Threatening to Kill a Man
mark capps shot
Grammy Winner Mark Capps Shot Dead by Police After He Allegedly Held His Wife and Stepdaughter Hostage
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=544474837726191&set=a.342148644625479 nrtoedsopS775111 2 u a M 4 P 9f95 f5 J l 2 0ag 9 2f a y m5 a 1 : 55 t 1 1 1u n 9 r cf · ‼️ UPDATE (1/4/23 @ 5:20pm) ‼️ DECEASED BODY IN CLOTHING BIN IDENTIFIED After today’s autopsy, Kershaw County Coroner David West was able to positively identify the body located in a Lugoff clothing donation bin on Saturday (12/31/22). The deceased has been identified as Lesley Lemoine (47) of Lugoff. Lesley has been a missing person since March 2022. Coroner West made proper notification to family after the results were determined. The autopsy did not reveal the cause of death today. Lab work is pending. We will continue to investigate this as a suspicious death. Please keep Lesley’s family in your thoughts and prayers. 🙏 Contact your KCSO at 803-425-1512 if you have any information about this incident. See less
Body Found in South Carolina Donation Box Identified as Woman Missing Since March: 'It Makes Me Mad'
Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband
Wisc. Woman Arrested After Allegedly Poisoning Veterinarian Husband's Coffee with Animal Euthanasia Drugs
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: Julie Chrisley (L) and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)
Here's What Todd and Julie Chrisley Can Expect When They Report to Florida Federal Prisons: 'No Country Club'
Marissa Alexis Perez
Pregnant Calif. Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting on Her Way to a Party with Her Dad
Ovidio Guzmán López
Violence Erupts in Mexico After Arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, Son of Notorious Drug Lord 'El Chapo'
Police tape surrounds a home that is the site of a quadruple murder on January 3, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho; Bryan Christopher Kohberger
Idaho Suspect's Cell Phone Pinged Near Home Where Killings Took Place a Dozen Times: Affidavit
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226894697143703&set=a.10205397954298567 Tausha Haight
Death of Utah Family of 8 Believed to Be a Murder-Suicide: 'This Is a Tremendous Blow to Many'
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Neighbors Left Confused After Seemingly 'Great Guy' Drove Tesla Off Cliff with 'Idyllic Family' Inside
https://www.pdcn.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=10869 Nassau County Police Department
Dog Sustains 'Serious Injuries' After Car Thief Throws Victim's Pet onto Freeway
Trina Newman Townsend
Man Arrested for Allegedly Running Over and Killing Pastor Delivering Toys to Shelter for Christmas
Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80
Woman in Custody After 'Ruthless' Alleged Murders of Elderly Couple at Fla. Retirement Community
Zachary Kent Mills
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping and Torturing Woman for Five Days After Meeting on Bumble
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho Killings: Surviving Roommate Saw Alleged Killer Wearing Black Clothes and a Mask, Affidavit Says
LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 19: Former mixed martial artist Phil Baroni attends the Raising the Stakes for Cerebral Palsy Celebrity Poker Tournament at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino hosted by the One Step Closer Foundation to raise funds and awareness for people with cerebral palsy on June 19, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Former UFC Fighter Phil Baroni Arrested in Mexico for Allegedly Killing Girlfriend