Wells Fargo Fires Top Exec After He Allegedly Urinated on Elderly Woman During Flight to India

A Wells Fargo executive has been fired for allegedly urinating on a woman mid-flight.

Shankar Mishra was on an Air India flight from New York City to India when he allegedly urinated on another passenger on Nov. 26, India TV News reported.

Mishra is said to have gotten drunk while on the long flight. A complaint filed by the woman and obtained by the outlet said that he urinated on her and "kept standing there until the person sitting next to me tapped him and told him to go back to his seat."

She also claimed Air India workers were "deeply unprofessional" and "not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation."

The complaint said that the workers made Mishra apologize as he pleaded to not be taken into custody, leaving the woman "stunned."

She said, according to the publication, that he "started crying and profusely apologising," adding, "The flight crew told me that the pilot had vetoed giving me a seat in first class."

Air India tells PEOPLE in a statement that it has "taken a very serious view of the incident, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger. A police complaint has already been lodged and Air India is committed to assist the law enforcement agencies as well as regulatory authorities."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

It adds, "As a first step, Air India has banned the passenger for 30 days, the maximum it is permitted to unilaterally do so, and reported the matter to the DGCA for further action."

Air India continues, "We have also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India's crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation. We are also in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process."

The father of Mishra, 34, addressed the claims against his son during an interview with India Today TV.

"This is a totally false case. My son was traveling from the US. He had not slept for 72 hours," said Shyam Mishra. "He might have taken a drink on the flight and slept. What happened after that even he does not know. It's very difficult to prove."

He continued, "I don't think he would have done this. The woman is 72 years old, she is like a mother to him."

He added that Mishra was pressured to apologize to the woman.

He has been charged with obscene act in a public place, assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, and misconduct in public by a drunken person, according to India Today.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Wells Fargo said the employee was terminated.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behavior and we find these allegations deeply disturbing," it said, per ANI. "This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them."

According to India TV News, the statement comes after Delhi Police contacted the international bank with questions about Mishra's conduct.

Mishra was the vice president of Wells Fargo in India, per multiple news outlets.

It's not clear if Mishra has hired an attorney who can speak on his behalf.