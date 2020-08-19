Welcome to Sweetie Pie's Star Charged After Allegedly Conspiring with Stripper to Kill Nephew

The owner of a Jackson, Mississippi, restaurant has been accused of hiring someone to murder his nephew, who was killed in 2016.

James Timothy Norman, who appears on the TV show Welcome to Sweetie Pie's, was arrested on federal charges and was booked into the Madison County Detention Center on Tuesday, WLBT reported.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the outlet, Norman allegedly conspired with an exotic dancer to kill his 18-year-old nephew Andre Montgomery so that he could collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in a life insurance policy on the teenager.

"There exists probable cause to believe that James Timothy Norman conspired with Terica Ellis and/or others known or unknown to investigators at this time to use a facility of interstate commerce, namely, a cellular telephone, to commit a murder-for-hire in exchange for United States currency," the complaint says.

Ellis has also been arrested and charged with the same crime, KSDK reported.

The complaint says that Norman took out multiple life insurance policies on Montgomery in 2014, listing himself as the sole beneficiary. Those policies include a life insurance policy for $250,000 through Americo Insurance Company, as well as two different policies through Foresters Insurance for $200,000 and $250,000.

In 2015, he attempted to obtain a replacement policy through Foresters Insurance, but was denied, according to the complaint.

"The applications of all these policies contained numerous false statements regarding Montgomery's income, occupation, and family history," the complaint says.

Montgomery was shot and killed on March 14, 2016, in St. Louis, Missouri. Both Ellis and Norman had reportedly flown into St. Louis the day before Montgomery was killed, from Memphis, Tennessee, and Los Angeles, California, respectively.

Cell phone signals reportedly placed Ellis near Montgomery at the time of his death.

Between March 15 and 17, 2016, Ellis deposited more than $9,000 into several bank accounts, the criminal complaint says, "including a savings account she opened the day after the homicide."

"Prior to the homicide, Ellis' checking account had a negative balance," the complaint says.

About a week after Montgomery was killed, Norman attempted to collect on the insurance policies, but was denied because he failed to produce the needed documents.

"Despite several additional efforts to collect on the policy since Montgomery's murder, Foresters has yet to pay out on the policy due to Norman's failure to provide several requested documents," the complaint says.

Norman sent $700 to Ellis the month after Montgomery's death.