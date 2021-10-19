The body of Destiny Munoz was found in a large plastic tote container

Weeks After Young Ariz. Mom's Body Was Found, Her Boyfriend and His Brother Are Indicted

An Arizona man and his brother were indicted in connection with the death of a woman whose decomposing remains were found in a plastic container.

A grandy jury indicted Daniel Blas Torrealba, 21, and his 19-year-old brother, Edwin Humberto Chavez-Blas, Friday in connection with the death of Destiny Munoz, Torrealba's girlfriend and mother of his 1-year-old child.

Both men are charged with abandonment/concealment of a dead body and tampering with physical evidence. Torrealba is also charged with possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

Authorities began investigating on Oct. 5 when Torrealba's family reported that they hadn't seen Munoz in 10 days.

Daniel Blas Torrealba Daniel Blas Torrealba | Credit: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

They reported that Torrealba had come to the home with "a large plastic tote container which was emitting a strong odor of decomposing matter," according to a probable cause statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The container was in the backseat of Torrealba's Honda.

According to the statement, Torrealba and his brother allegedly then transported the container from the Honda to a Ford Truck and drove to the home Torrealba shared with Munoz.

Edwin Humberto Chavez-Blas Edwin Humberto Chavez-Blas | Credit: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

"Edwin then participated in the cleanup of the crime scene to include masking the area with plastic and moving the body to the trunk of a vehicle then to a storage container," the statement reads.

According to police, the two brothers "planned to cut apart [her] body and bury her," and "Edwin purchased a chainsaw online with the intention of using it to dismember [Munoz}, but the police became involved before that part of the plan could go into effect."

Officers found the container inside the truck parked at his house. Officers opened the container and found the decomposing body of Munoz wrapped in plastic and tape.

Inside the house, officers found blood splatter and signs of a cleanup. Police also found a chainsaw, a 9 mm handgun, coveralls and latex gloves in the truck.

In an interview with police, Torrealba allegedly claimed that Munoz shot herself in the face after getting into an argument with him over their relationship.

"When Destiny picked up and pointed the gun at her face, Daniel reached out to try to get the weapon away from her and the gun fired," the statement reads.

"Daniel said he covered up what happened because he was afraid he would get in trouble for the firearm," according to the police statement. "Daniel then cleaned Destiny's face and hands and altered the scene of the crime."

"He said he did not tell anybody what happened and he kept Destiny in the plastic container because he wanted to remain close to her," the statement reads.

According to the police statement, he later used Munoz's phone to send messages to her family, "posing as Destiny, so they would not worry about her."

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 21.

They have yet to enter a plea and both are being held on bond.